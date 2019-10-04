Clean Up day

Saturday, Oct. 5, is the first Gray Trash Clean Up, beginning at 10 a.m. at Wilkies Beach on Mayberry Road. The crew will then move to Libby Hill trails behind Gray-New Gloucester High School and end at the Shop N Save Plaza, 35 Portland Road.

Volunteers are needed and are asked to bring a pair of work gloves. They also should and wear bright colored clothing; some orange vests will be available. Bags will be supplied by the town.

The clean up day is a joint effort of the Sebago Lake Region Chamber of Commerce and Gray Parks and Recreational Department.

Fire Prevention Open House

Gray Fire and Rescue Fire will host a Fire Prevention Open House from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7. Food, demonstrations and giveaways will be part of the fun. Fire and Rescue is at 125 Shaker Road.

GPLA book sale

The GPLA Fall Book Sale is coming up. The Early Bird Sale will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 18, with a $5 admission charge. The regular sale is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 19. The library is at 5 Hancock St.

What’s brewing at Birchwood

Birchwood Brewing, 19 Portland Road, holds Open Mic Nights at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, hosted by musician Dave Jacquet.

On Thursdays, it offers “Trivia with Jamie,” from 6:30 p.m. -8:30 p.m. and on Saturdays, live music from 6-9 p.m.

Census workers in area

U.S. Census field representatives will be around the Gray area for the next three to six weeks taking information for the 2020 survey. They will have ID and will not ask to enter houses. Any information given is strictly confidential.

Supper at the Legion

The American Legion Auxiliary Community Dinner is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, upstairs at Post 86, 15 Lewiston Road. Homemade baked beans, casseroles, vegetables, pastas, desserts and dinner rolls are all on the menu for a nominal fee. All proceeds benefit the support of veterans and their families, Special Olympics, local scholarships, Girls State and more.

Fall recreation

The Gray Parks and Rec schedule for Fall II programs and drop-in classes is now available at grayrec.com. It includes Indoor Walking, Teen Night, Parent’s Night Out, Gym for All Ages and Zumba Gold.

Marilyn Keating-Porcaro can be contacted at [email protected]

