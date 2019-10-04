Photo exhibit

Freelance photographer Bruce Small, whose work is currently on display at Raymond Village Library, will discuss his photographs of national parks at Raymond Village Library Wednesday, Oct. 9. A viewing of his exhibit will be held from 6-6:30 p.m., followed by a 45-minute slide show, then a question and answer period wrapping up about 7:30 p.m. Small has donated a canvas tote bag with a photo of a loon and its chick on it for a raffle to benefit the library. Raffle tickets are available at the library. The raffle winner will be announced the first week of November. The exhibit is sponsored by the Raymond Arts Alliance.

Sports equipment donations

Donate gently used or new sports equipment for children in the Dominican Republic for Christmas. Items for the 4th Annual Sports Equipment Drive can be dropped off at Raymond Elementary School, Jordan Small Middle School or at 26 Sloan Cove Road, Raymond. Call Jim Beers at 210-8946 for questions or pick-up.

Take a tree hike

A free eco-hike, “Which tree is which?,” for kids 9-12 will take place in the Raymond Forest Saturday, Oct. 5, from 9-10:30 a.m. Students will learn the types of trees and what animals call them home. To sign up, go to: crescentlakeassn.weebly.com/raymond-environmental-hikes.html. This hike is made possible by Crescent Lake Watershed Association, RSU 14 and Loon Echo Land Trust.

Community meals

Community meals will continue into the fall at Raymond Village Community Church. Please plan on attending from 5-6 p.m. Oct. 17 to enjoy beef stew and yummy desserts. The church is located at 27 Main St.

Shredding event

Free paper shredding will be provided from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 12 at Jordan Small Middle School in Raymond. Bring as many paper documents as you’d like; there is no limit. For more information or questions, contact Sheila at [email protected]

Craft fair tables

The Raymond Village Library will hold its second annual craft fair Nov.16. The table fee is $25. Contact the library to reserve a spot, 655-4283.

Autumn terrariums

Kids 6 and up can make fall-themed terrariums Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Raymond Village Library. During two sessions, one at 1:30 p.m. and the other at 2:30 p.m., children will layer colored sand and decorate their terrariums with assorted fall treasures. Pre-registration is required. Call 655-4283.

