The last three presidents of the United States have been operating off an Authorization for the Use of Military Force passed by the U.S. Congress in 2001. The AUMF has been used by the presidents for military action in 80 countries around the globe. This has led to endless war and a burgeoning military budget.

The proposed fiscal year 2020 military budget is in conference committee right now. Yet again, the military budget is proposed to increase by $17 billion, for a total of $733 billion. This is in spite of the Pentagon delaying year after year on having an audit and then finally failing its audit last year. Literally, billions of taxpayer dollars and military assets are missing.

Please contact Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King and Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden and ask them to vote on a reduction to the military budget rather than an increase. Also, ask them to repeal the AUMF and return the power to Congress to declare war. Most important, Sen. King is on the military budget conference committee, so now is the time to call, write and visit him.

Ginny Schneider

South Portland

