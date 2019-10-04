The last three presidents of the United States have been operating off an Authorization for the Use of Military Force passed by the U.S. Congress in 2001. The AUMF has been used by the presidents for military action in 80 countries around the globe. This has led to endless war and a burgeoning military budget.
The proposed fiscal year 2020 military budget is in conference committee right now. Yet again, the military budget is proposed to increase by $17 billion, for a total of $733 billion. This is in spite of the Pentagon delaying year after year on having an audit and then finally failing its audit last year. Literally, billions of taxpayer dollars and military assets are missing.
Please contact Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King and Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden and ask them to vote on a reduction to the military budget rather than an increase. Also, ask them to repeal the AUMF and return the power to Congress to declare war. Most important, Sen. King is on the military budget conference committee, so now is the time to call, write and visit him.
Ginny Schneider
South Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Unfunny ‘Macanudo’ has flunked its probation period
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Cut defense spending, return war powers to Congress
-
Opinion
Commentary: Jamal Khashoggi’s death was part of alarming trend
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Portland’s District 3 needs Tae Chong on City Council
-
Varsity Maine
Eight-man football providing a boost for struggling programs
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.