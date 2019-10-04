A lifelong leader in the Portland community, Tae Chong offers a solid balance of experience, tenacity and heart.
He’s a former school board member and has two children in Portland Public Schools. He’s an advocate for economic opportunities for all, including New Mainers, and brings a lateral, creative approach to solving the “new problems” that residents are experiencing in the “new Portland.”
He is an accessible, thoughtful, collaborative, smart and dedicated member of the community.
The city is evolving rapidly and will continue to do so. Portland needs leadership that is nimble and has the best interests of the city’s residents at heart. Tae fits the bill. He is exactly the type of advocate District 3 needs in City Hall today, and I am proud to support him.
Masey Kaplan
Falmouth
