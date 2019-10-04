I’ve been working with Ed Suslovic on issues facing our region for over a decade. He is ready and equipped to return to the Portland City Council representing District 3. As an experienced leader, he does his homework, listens to everyone and brings a common-sense approach to issues facing his community and the region.

With his experience in the Maine Legislature and on the Portland City Council, along with various boards and committees, Ed is a true public servant, having served Portland for over 25 years whether elected or not. He has extensive skills with public budgets and policy that shows his ability to work with people on all sides of issues.

Ed is collaborative, smart and knows how to get things done, and I encourage residents of District 3 to elect Ed Suslovic back to the Portland City Council!

Michael Foley

city councilor; candidate for mayor of Westbrook

Westbrook

