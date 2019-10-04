I’ve been working with Ed Suslovic on issues facing our region for over a decade. He is ready and equipped to return to the Portland City Council representing District 3. As an experienced leader, he does his homework, listens to everyone and brings a common-sense approach to issues facing his community and the region.
With his experience in the Maine Legislature and on the Portland City Council, along with various boards and committees, Ed is a true public servant, having served Portland for over 25 years whether elected or not. He has extensive skills with public budgets and policy that shows his ability to work with people on all sides of issues.
Ed is collaborative, smart and knows how to get things done, and I encourage residents of District 3 to elect Ed Suslovic back to the Portland City Council!
Michael Foley
city councilor; candidate for mayor of Westbrook
Westbrook
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Unfunny ‘Macanudo’ has flunked its probation period
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Cut defense spending, return war powers to Congress
-
Opinion
Commentary: Jamal Khashoggi’s death was part of alarming trend
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Portland’s District 3 needs Tae Chong on City Council
-
Varsity Maine
Eight-man football providing a boost for struggling programs
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.