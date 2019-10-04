ASHBURN, Va. — Washington Coach Jay Gruden said after practice Friday that Colt McCoy will start at quarterback Sunday against the New England Patriots.

McCoy hasn’t appeared in a game since breaking his right leg during a game in December.

PATRIOTS UP NEXT WHO: New England Patriots (4-0) at Washington (0-4) WHEN: 1 p.m. Sunday TELEVISION: CBS

Case Keenum started Washington’s first four games this season, all losses. But he was yanked in favor of a first-round draft pick, Dwayne Haskins, in the second quarter of last week’s 24-3 defeat at the New York Giants.

Haskins threw three interceptions in his NFL debut.

Keenum has six turnovers over his past two appearances – four interceptions and two lost fumbles – and has been dealing with an injured right foot.

JETS: Quarterback Sam Darnold was ruled out for the game Sunday at Philadelphia as he continues to recover from mononucleosis.

Coach Adam Gase said Darnold had tests Thursday night and the results weren’t positive enough for doctors to clear him to play.

Luke Falk will make his second straight start. The Jets also re-signed quarterback David Fales to serve as Falk’s backup.

BROWNS: Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was fined an undisclosed amount by the NFL for fighting Marlon Humphrey of Baltimore. Beckham said the penalty would have been harsher if he had retaliated.

Beckham wouldn’t disclose the amount after joking it was $250,000.

Beckham tangled with Humphrey several times Sunday and the two got locked in a heated brawl in the third quarter when Humphrey appeared to choke Beckham while Beckham was on the ground.

• Receiver Jarvis Landry cleared concussion protocol and practiced.

BILLS: Quarterback Josh Allen was a full participant at practice and is questionable for Sunday’s game against Tennessee as he recovers from a concussion.

Allen participated on a limited basis Wednesday and Thursday. He’s had mixed results to open the season, leading Buffalo to a 3-1 record while throwing for 903 yards, three touchdowns and six interceptions. He also has three rushing touchdowns.

Allen was injured on a helmet-to-helmet hit from New England cornerback Jonathan Jones.

GIANTS: Running back Saquon Barkley will miss his second straight game with an ankle injury.

Coach Pat Shurmur said Barkley, and linebackers Alex Ogletree (hamstring) and Tae Davis (concussion) won’t play for New York (2-2) at home against Minnesota (2-2) on Sunday.

VIKINGS: Minnesota hasn’t committed to using wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who has been critical of the direction of the team, against the Giants.

Coach Mike Zimmer said simply, “We’ll see,” when asked if Diggs would play. Diggs returned to the field Thursday after an absence Wednesday that was labeled as “not injury related.” Zimmer said Diggs has been punished without specifying how or for what.

JAGUARS: Jacksonville ruled out cornerback Jalen Ramsey for Sunday’s game at Carolina.

Ramsey sat out his seventh consecutive practice and will miss his second straight game because of an apparent back injury. He hadn’t missed a game in his four-year NFL career until last week.

