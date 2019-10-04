COLLEGES

Liga Miljone and Tereza Vanisova scored two goals apiece Friday as the University of Maine cruised to a 4-0 victory against Sacred Heart in a women’s hockey opener at Shelton, Connecticut.

Maine took a quick 2-0 lead when Miljone and Vanisova scored in the first 2:03.

Brittany Colton added two assists, Loryn Porter made 17 saves and Vanisova collected her 100th career point.

FIELD HOCKEY: Brianna Ricker redirected a shot off a Cassandra Mascarenhas penalty corner 3:15 into the third quarter as UMaine (2-7, 1-0 America East) scored a 1-0 victory over UMass-Lowell (4-5, 0-1) at Orono. Mia Borley needed one save for the shutout.

TRACK AND FIELD

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Dalilah Muhammad set a world record of 52.16 seconds in winning the women’s 400-meter hurdles, narrowly beating a fellow American, Sydney McLaughlin.

Muhammad set the earlier record of 52.20 when she beat McLaughlin to win the U.S. title in July in Des Moines, Iowa.

• Steven Gardiner, the silver medalist in 2017, did one better by winning gold in the men’s 400 meters.

TENNIS

CHINA OPEN: Andy Murray, the former No. 1, who had won consecutive singles matches for the first time since undergoing hip surgery in January, lost to top-seeded Dominic Thiem 6-2, 7-6 (3) in the quarterfinals at Beijing.

Top-seeded Ash Barty reached the semifinals in the women’s draw by beating Petra Kvitova, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

JAPAN OPEN: Competing in Tokyo for the first time, Novak Djokovic beat Lucas Pouille 6-1, 6-2 to advance to the semifinals against David Goffin.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR: Jimmie Johnson’s primary sponsor will stay on the Hendrick Motorsports No. 48 car through the 2023 season – with or without Johnson, the seven-time hampion.

Ally Financial extended its partnership with Hendrick and the 48 Chevrolet with a three-year extension that should allow Johnson to finish his career with the sponsor. Johnson, 44, is signed with Hendrick Motorsports through 2020 and hasn’t announced his career plans beyond next year.

• Tyler Reddick, the defending champion in the Xfinity second-tier developmental series, was promoted to the Cup Series with Richard Childress Racing next season to replace Daniel Hemric. Hemric was told last month he would not be retained for a second season.

GOLF

LPGA: Alena Sharp shot a 6-under 65 for a share of the second-round lead with Brittany Altomare and Cheyenne Knight in the Volunteers of America Classic at The Colony, Texas.

Sharp closed with a bogey on the par-4 18th to drop into the tie for the lead at 9-under 133. Altomare had a 66 and Knight shot 67. The three leaders are winless on the Tour.

EUROPEAN: Adri Arnaus and Rafa Cabrera Bello took a one-shot lead of the Spanish Open as Spaniards finished the second round in the top four spots on the leaderboard. Samuel del Val was third, followed by defending champion Jon Rahm another stroke behind.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: The Los Angeles Sparks fired General Manager Penny Toler after her postgame tirade when the team lost Game 2 in the second round of the playoffs.

ESPN reported Thursday that Toler entered the Sparks’ locker room after the Sept. 19 loss and launched into an obscenity-laced speech that included racial slurs. Toler acknowledged using the slurs but told ESPN they weren’t directed at any player.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: Second-tier club Derby sanctioned two players who were charged with drunk driving following a car crash that left team captain Richard Keogh with a season-ending knee injury.

Derby said in a statement that Mason Bennett and Tom Lawrence were fined “the equivalent of six weeks’ wages – the maximum contractual limit” and will serve an additional 80 hours of community and rehabilitation, which will include a drink aware course.

