Cases of two tickborne diseases – anaplasmosis and babesiosis – are swelling in Maine this year. But at the same time, cases of the more-prevalent Lyme disease are down.

Through Oct. 1, Maine has recorded 556 cases of anaplasmosis, and 124 cases of babesiosis. The babesiosis cases are already an all-time record, while anaplasmosis is tracking to finish 2019 with more cases than the record number of 663 in 2017.

“This has been one of the most active tick seasons we’ve ever seen in Maine – and it’s not over,” said Nirav Shah, Maine CDC director. “The risk of tickborne illnesses remains high through November, so we urge everyone to protect themselves from tick bites.”

The tickborne diseases have similar symptoms, including fever, headache, fatigue, aches, chills and swelling, and are all caused by the bite of the deer tick.

Lyme cases are significantly below recent years, with 684 cases through Oct. 1, and expected to exceed 1,000 by the end of the year. However, that’s still tracking well below the 1,405 cases in 2018 and a record 1,855 cases in 2017.

