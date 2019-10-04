Robert B. Sawyer, Jr., 55, of Windham was summonsed Sept. 23 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.
Joseph F. Kittrell, 64, of Auburn was arrested Sept. 24 on a charge of operating after revocation-habitual offender.
A female juvenile offender, 13, was arrested Sept. 24 on a charge of probation hold-officer.
Daniel J. Perry, 40, of Windham was summonsed Sept. 28 on a charge of operating under the influence.
