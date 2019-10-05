The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a boat with a man and three children whose distress call went silent off Kennebunkport on Saturday.

Authorities said the group asked for help around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, News Center Maine reported Saturday.

The 14-foot boat’s occupants told the Coast Guard they were wearing orange life vests before losing touch with rescuers.

The search area extends roughly 10 nautical miles from the coast, the Coast Guard said on Twitter.

Authorities did not name the people who sent the distress signal.

Search crews have set out from South Portland and Portsmouth, New Hampshire, with boats and a helicopter, News Center Maine (WCSH/WLBZ) reported.

