BATON ROUGE, La. — Joe Burrow became the first LSU quarterback to eclipse 300 yards passing in four straight games and threw for five touchdowns to help the fifth-ranked Tigers defeat Utah State 42-6 on Saturday.

Burrow, who has finished only one fourth quarter this season because of lopsided scores, has completed 78.3 percent of his passes for 1,864 yards and 22 touchdowns through five games as he remains on pace to threaten most LSU single-season passing records.

Burrow completed 27 of 38 passes for 344 yards and was intercepted once on a tipped pass against Utah State before being replaced by Myles Brennan on LSU’s second series of the fourth quarter. Burrow also rushed for 42 yards and touchdown.

Justin Jefferson caught two scoring passes for LSU (5-0). His second TD on a 39-yard throw was the completion on which Burrow surpassed 300 yards. Burrow’s other TD strikes went to Derrick Dillon, JaMarr Chase and tight end Thaddeus Moss.

LSU’s defense largely bottled up an up-tempo Utah State offense that came in averaging 533 yards 38.5 points per game. The Tigers intercepted quarterback Jordan Love three times. Freshman Derek Stingley Jr. displayed veteran-like savvy when he timed a spinning leap to high-point Love’s fade pass to the right pylon in front of the intended receivers. Stingley held on for his second interception this season as he crashed down on his back at the LSU 1-yard line, and LSU responded with a 99-yard touchdown drive.

Safety Grant Delpit and Kary Vincent also intercepted Love, who finished 15 of 30 for 130 yards. The Aggies (3-2) totaled 159 yards of offense.

(6) OKLAHOMA 45, KANSAS 20: Jalen Hurts threw for 228 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 56 yards and two more TDs and added another line to his Heisman Trophy resume in leading the Sooners (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) to a win over the Jayhawks (2-4, 0-2) in Lawrence, Kansas.

Rhamondre Stevenson added 109 yards rushing and a score on just five carries for the Sooners, who spotted Kansas a touchdown lead before ripping off seven straight scores.

(8) WISCONSIN 48, KENT STATE 0: Jonathan Taylor had four rushing touchdowns and caught a TD pass, Zack Baun had a career-high three sacks, and the eighth-ranked Badgers (5-0) coasted to a win over the Golden Flashes (2-3) in Madison, Wisconsin.

Taylor had 19 rushes for 186 yards, eclipsing the 100-yard mark for the 27th time in 32 career games with the Badgers.

Baun’s three sacks led a Wisconsin defense that pitched its third shutout of the season. The Badgers, who entered the day with the nation’s top-ranked defense, held Kent State to 124 yards of total offense. Chris Orr, the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts against Northwestern, added two sacks for a unit that has allowed four touchdowns through five games.

(9) NOTRE DAME 52, BOWLING GREEN 0: Ian Book threw five touchdown passes and had only four incomplete passes in a little more than two quarters of work as the Irish (4-1) rolled over the Falcons (1-4) in South Bend, Indiana.

The Fighting Irish had their way with the Falcons, a first-time opponent from the Mid-American Conference whose campus is just 164 miles away. The winning margin matched Notre Dame’s winning difference in a 66-14 victory over New Mexico earlier this season and was Notre Dame’s first shutout since 2014.

The Irish had 573 total yards, with senior Tony Jones Jr. rushing over 100 for the third time this season. Jones had 102 yards on seven carries. Notre Dame limited the Falcons (1-4) to 228 yards.

(10) FLORIDA 24, (7) AUBURN 13: Lamical Perine ran 88 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter, Florida’s defense delivered another gem and the Gators (6-0, 3-0 SEC) beat the Tigers (5-1, 2-1) in Gainsville, Florida.

Perine broke linebacker K.J. Britt’s tackle at the line of scrimmage and scampered down the sideline for the program’s longest TD run in more than 30 years. It gave the Gators extra breathing room in a game they never trailed.

The biggest reason they led throughout: defense.

Jon Greenard and David Reese were the stars of the show for Florida, which has given up a measly 16 points in four home games this season.

(11) TEXAS 42, WEST VIRGINIA 31: Sam Ehlinger threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more scores while the Longhorns (4-1, 2-0 Big 12) converted three turnovers into TDs in a victory over the Mountaineers (3-2, 1-1) in Morgantown, West Virginia.

(12) PENN STATE 35, PURDUE 7: Sean Clifford threw for 264 yards with three touchdowns and ran for another score as the Nittany Lions (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten beat the Boilermakers (1-4, 0-2) in State College, Pennsylvania.

The Nittany Lions were dominant on defense, with 10 sacks, one shy of the school single-game record. The Boilermakers were held to 104 yards.

Playing without starting quarterback Elijah Sindelar and star receiver Rondale Moore, the Boilermakers didn’t cross midfield until their sixth possession midway through the second.

(19) MICHIGAN 10, (14) IOWA 3: Zach Charbonnet ran for a 2-yard touchdown to give the Wolverines (4-1, 2-1 Big Ten) an early double-digit lead and their defense did the rest against the Hawkeyes (4-1, 1-1), forcing four turnovers and tallying eight sacks, in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

The Wolverines were held scoreless over the final three quarters because they could not run or pass effectively, scoring just three points off the Hawkeyes’ turnovers.

TEXAS TECH 45, (21) OKLAHOMA STATE 35: Jett Duffey passed for four touchdowns and ran for another in his first start of the season as the Red Raiders (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) beat the Cowboys (4-2, 1-2) in Lubbock, Texas.

Texas Tech, coming off a 55-16 loss at Oklahoma two weeks ago, built a 20-0 lead 30 seconds into the second quarter to win its second straight in the series after going 0-10-2 in the teams’ previous 12 meetings.

Duffey completed 26 of 44 passes for 424 yards with scoring passes to Erik Ezukanma (56 yards), T.J. Vasher (21), KeSean Carter (14) and Dalton Rigdon (8). He ran for a 16-yard touchdown.

Oklahoma State committed five turnovers, three interceptions and two fumbles by redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Sanders. Cowboys running back Chuba Hubbard, first in the FBS averaging 187.6 rushing yards going into Saturday, rushed for 156 yards and three touchdowns.

LOUISVILLE 41, BOSTON COLLEGE 39: Blanton Creque’s 41-yard field goal with 1:02 remaining edged the Cardinals (3-2, 1-1 ACC) past the Eagles (3-3, 1-2) for a wild victory in Louisville, Kentucky, that ended a nine-game Atlantic Coast Conference losing streak.

Shortly after Aaron Boumerhi’s 45-yard field goal with 3:32 left put the Eagles ahead 39-38, the Cardinals drove 52 yards in eight plays for Creque’s line drive that sailed through the uprights. BC drove to its 42 before turning the ball over on downs with two seconds left, sparking a celebration as Louisville emerged from the shootout with its first conference win since beating Syracuse in November 2017.

RICHMOND 23, ALBANY 20: Beau English threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score and the Spiders (2-3, 1-1 CAA) sacked Albany quarterback Jeff Underfuffler seven times to beat the Great Danes (3-3, 1-1) in Richmond, Virginia.

NEW HAMPSHIRE 26, ELON 10: Evan Horn and Oleh Manzyk each scored on an interception return in the first half and the Wildcats (3-2, 2-0 CAA) shut out the Phoenix (2-4, 1-2) in the second for a win in Durham, New Hampshire.

VILLANOVA 35, WILLIAM & MARY 28: Daniel Smith threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Dee Wil Barlee on fourth-and-goal with 1:59 left in the game and the Wildcats (6-0, 3-0 CAA) held off the Tribe (2-4, 0-2) in Williamsburg, Virginia.

RHODE ISLAND 31, BROWN 28: Vito Priore threw a touchdown strike to Aaron Parker late in the fourth quarter that gave the Rams (1-4) the edge they needed to defeat the Bears (1-2) in Providence, Rhode Island.

NAVY 34, AIR FORCE 25: Quarterback Malcolm Perry had a 4-yard touchdown run with 23 seconds remaining to give the Midshipmen (2-2) a stunning victory over the Falcons (3-2) in Annapolis, Maryland.

The Falcons had scored 16 consecutive points in the final quarter and took the lead on a 1-yard run by Taven Birdow with 3:15 left in the game.

However, Perry led an 11-play, 75-yard scoring drive to claim the victory in the first leg of the Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy. Navy linebacker Tony Brown returned a fumble 7 yards in the closing seconds to round out the scoring.

