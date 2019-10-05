WINDHAM — Sage Drinkwater scored two goals Saturday as Bonny Eagle came away with a 3-2 victory against Windham in an SMAA field hockey game.

Hannah Milne added a goal for the Scots (2-7-1) against the Eagles (6-5).

CONY 3, MT. ARARAT 1: Faith Leathers-Pouliot had a goal and an assist to lead the Rams (6-4) over the Eagles (8-3) at Topsham.

Anna Reny and Julia Reny added goals for Cony. Mallory Audet had an assist and Emily Douglas made five saves.

Holly Temple scored for Mt. Ararat (8-3).

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 4, BOOTHBAY REGION 3: Rylee Sevigny scored the go-ahead goal in the second half as the Falcons (9-2) rallied to defeat the Seahawks (5-6) at Boothbay Harbor.

Autumn Freeman tied it four minutes before Sevigny’s go-ahead goal, from Avery Sevigny. Avery Sevigny and Taylor Duguay added goals, and Nora Tag made three saves.

Chloe Arsenault scored twice and Cortney Meader once for Boothbay. Jaelyn Crocker had 20 saves.

YARMOUTH 3, POLAND 2: The Clippers (6-5) received two goals and an assist from Hannah Swift, including the overtime winner against the Knights (6-5) at Yarmouth.

Abby Hill scored Yarmouth’s first goal, from Swift. Winnie Leahy assisted on Swift’s second-half goal.

Emma Moreau scored both goals for Poland.

LEWISTON 4, HAMPDEN ACADEMY 2: Lewiston (3-8) took charge in the second half and held off the Broncos (1-9) at Hampden.

Four players scored for the Blue Devils. Abigail Chartier scored in the first half, followed by Caroline LaPerriere early in the second.

Mikayla Stillman scored with nine minutes left to pull Hampden within a goal, but Alexis Freeman answered with 2:41 remaining for Lewiston. Danielle Materson of Hampden made it 3-2 with just a minute remaining, but Emma Begin clinched it in the final second.

SKOWHEGAN 10, CAMDEN HILLS 1: Alexis Michonski scored three goals to pace Skowhegan (10-0) over the Windjammers (3-8-1) at Rockport.

Kayla Furbush added two goals and three assists, and Nori Tibbets also scored twice for Skowhegan. Hannah McKenney chipped in a goal and two assists, and Samantha Tonneau and Emily Reichenbach also scored. Mackensie McConnell and Rachel Tuck combined to make three saves.

Vickie Balla made 24 saves for Camden Hills.

SOCCER

GARDINER 3, LAWRENCE 0: Anita Goulette, Emma Bourget and Catarina Johnson scored as the Tigers (2-8) downed Lawrence (0-10) at Gardiner.

Annabelle Ladner-Hudson, Ava Goraj and Jill Goddard had assists.

CAPE ELIZABETH 4, YARMOUTH 1: Maggie Cochran had three first-half goals and added an assist in the second as the Capers (8-1) downed the Clippers (7-2-1) at Cape Elizabeth.

Caroline Gentile scored in the second half for the Capers.

Ava Feely scored for Yarmouth with just under 10 minutes remaining in the first half.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 1, WAYNFLETE 0: Eliza Hotham converted a penalty kick after a handball to lift the Patriots (6-4) over the Flyers (2-6-2) at Gray.

Ivy Abrams made four saves for the Patriots, who outshot Waynflete 21-8 and held a 6-1 advantage in corner kicks. Jessica Connors stopped eight shots for the Flyers.

BRUNSWICK 3, MT. BLUE 0: Isabella Banks scored two goals, Molly Taub also scored and Aisley Snell made five saves as the Dragons (6-2) shut out the Cougars (4-5) at Brunswick.

VOLLEYBALL

FALMOUTH 3, BRUNSWICK 0: Falmouth (11-0) handled visiting Brunswick/Mt. Ararat (1-8) in straight sets, 25-11, 25-15, and 25-21.

Sabrina Cooper of Brunswick had three kills, a block and a dig. Lauren Whitlock added four aces and eight digs, and Kathleen Trapp totaled three aces, three kills and two digs.

YARMOUTH 3, SCARBOROUGH 1: The Clippers (9-1) defeated the Red Storm (7-2) in four sets (25-17, 25-21, 23-25, 25-19) at Yarmouth.

Maggie Murray led the Clippers with 23 kills, nine aces and 15 digs. Avery Dube chipped in with 21 digs, Sophie Dickson had 39 assists, and Evelyn Lukis added 15 kills.

Madeline Strouse led Scarborough with 15 kills and three aces. Shaelyn Thornton chipped in with eight kills and four aces.

