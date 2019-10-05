PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Greg Printz scored three times in the third period and the Providence College men’s hockey team cruised to a 7-0 win over the University of Maine in the season opener Saturday afternoon.

Printz also scored in the second period for Providence. Vimal Sukumaran, Jack Duggan and Tyce Thompson each had one goal each.

Jeremy Swayman had 52 saves for the Black Bears, while Michael Lackey had 29 for Providence.

FIELD HOCKEY

BOWDOIN 3, HAMILTON 2: Abby Bashaw scored two goals, including the winner in overtime, as the Polar Bears (8-1, 5-1 NESCAC) beat the Continentals (3-6, 1-5) in Brunswick.

Bashaw and Elizabeth Growney scored to give Bowdoin a 2-0 lead, before Maura Holden and Cat Donahue scored to tie it for Hamilton.

Maddie Ferrucci had three saves for Bowdoin, while Maggie Reville had 18 for Hamilton.

MIDDLEBURY 1, BATES 0: Erin Nicholas scored as the Panthers (10-0, 6-0 NESCAC) beat the Bobcats (5-3, 2-3) in Lewiston.

Bates goalkeepers Grace Biddle and Ellie Bauer made two saves each. Grace Harlan made four saves in goal for Middlebury.

ST. JOSEPH’S 1, SIMMONS 0: Alexa Gutwoski scored the lone goal as the Monks (9-2, 3-0 GNAC) beat the Sharks (5-2, 2-2) in Boston.

Olivia Esposito sent a cross to Gutowski for the assist. Alexandria Simpson made one save to earn her first shutout for St. Joseph’s.

Lucy McNamara made 14 saves in goal for Simmons.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 5, GORDON 1: Five players scored as the Nor’Easters (6-6, 5-1 CCC) beat the Scots (4-7, 1-4) in Wenham, Mass.

Lindsay Bruns, Julia Steeves, Kendra MacDonald, Reanna Boulay and Halyee Angster each had a goal for UNE.

Cara Goudie had the lone goal for Gordon.

WILLIAMS 4, COLBY 1: Shea van den Broek led the Ehps (9-1, 6-1 NESCAC) with a pair of goals in a win over the Mules (6-2, 4-2) in Waterville.

Catherine Torres and Allie Weiner also scored for Williams.

Lauren Walter scored for Colby.

SOUTHERN MAINE 4, BRIDGEWATER ST. 1: Samantha Ellis and Maggie Redman each scored two goals as the Huskies (6-6, 4-1 LEC) beat the Bears (1-8, 1-4) in Bridgewater, Mass.

Donna Sirois had two assists for USM. Lindsay Pych had two saves.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

MAINE 7, SACRED HEART 0: Seven players scored as the Black Bears (2-0) shut out the Pioneers (0-2) for the second straight game in Shelton, Connecticut.

Brittany Colton, Ida Press, Vendula Pribylova, Ida Kuoppala, Ally Johnson, Ali Beltz and Claire Jenkins-Coffman scored for Maine.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

EASTERN CONN. 1, SOUTHERN MAINE 0: Emily Belval scored at the 39:48 mark as the Warriors (4-6, 3-1 LEC) beat the Huskies (4-1-1, 0-4) in Gorham.

Erin Collins made eight saves in goal for Eastern Connecticut, while Kayla Gorman had one saves for Southern Maine.

GORDON 3, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 1: Monet Marshall, Christa Vordenberg and Bella Christian scored as the Scots (8-2-2, 2-1 CCC) beat the Nor’easters (4-4-2, 0-2) in Wenham, Mass.

Alyssa Boilard scored in the 82nd minute for UNE. Jenna Pannone had 11 saves.

HAMILTON 4, BOWDOIN 0: Cat Gambino scored two goals as the Continentals (6-2-1, 3-2-1 NESCAC) shut out the Polar Bears (4-5-1, 1-4-1) in Brunswick.

Hyla Mosher and Frankie Lilly also scored for Hamilton.

Isabel Ball and Penny Rocchio combined for 11 saves for Bowdoin.

MIDDLEBURY 5, BATES 0: Simone Ameer had two goals as the Panthers (8-0-1, 4-0-1 NESCAC) beat the Bobcats (1-6-1, 0-4) in Lewiston.

Gretchen McGrath, Quinn Rogers and Ellie Greenberg also scored for Middlebury.

Elizabeth Crawford and Katherine Nuckols combined for six saves for Bates.

ST. JOSEPH’S 3, RIVIER 0: Emma Auclair, Madison Michaud and Ashley Emery each scored a goal as the Monks (8-2-1, 4-1 GNAC) beat the Raiders in Standish.

McKenzie Murphy and Madeline Wood each had an assist for St. Joseph’s.

WILLIAMS 1, COLBY 0: Rain Condie scored as the Ephs (7-2-1, 6-2 NESCAC) beat the Mules (3-5-2, 1-5-2) in Waterville.

Dani Lonati and Shannon Gray combined for 13 saves for Colby. Leyla Kamshad had three saves for Williams.

MEN’S SOCCER

HAMILTON 0, BOWDOIN 0: Michael Webber stopped six shots as the Polar Bears (5-1-4, 1-1-4 NESCAC) earned a tie with the Continentals (3-5-1, 1-3-1) in Brunswick.

Thomas Benson had five saves for Hamilton.

BATES 1, MIDDLEBURY 0: Bobby Dall’s 36th-minute goal was all the Bobcats (6-2-1, 2-2-1 NESCAC) needed to top the Panthers (5-1-3, 2-1-3) in Lewiston.

Alec Szwarcewicz assisted on Dall’s goal. Bates goalkeeper David Goodstein had five saves.

Ryan Grady made four saves for Middlebury.

GORDON 4, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 1: The Scots (1-4-1, 0-2 CCC) scored four goals in the first half to beat the Nor’easters (6-3-1, 0-1) in Wenham, Massachusetts.

Jarvin Ramirez had two goals for Gordon, while Julius Swaim and Gordon Travis each had one.

Matt Rainville scored for UNE.

ST. JOSEPH’S 3, LASELL 0: Michael Wildes, Noah Robinson and Jason Umbehr each scored a goal as the Monks (8-0-2, 3-0-1 GNAC) beat the Lasers (1-11, 0-5) in Newton, Mass.

Mitchell Duncan, Henry Melville and Wildes each had an assist. David Walbridge stopped two shots.

Nick Pappas made 13 saves for Lassell.

WILLIAMS 1, COLBY 1: Ethan Fabricant scored late in the second half as the Mules (5-4-1, 1-4-1 NESCAC) tied the Ephs (3-3-3, 2-2-2) in Waterville.

Jamie Holland scored early in the first half for Williams.

Stanley Clark had 10 saves for Colby, while Michael Davis stopped five shots for Williams.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »