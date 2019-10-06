Your front-page article Sept. 29 on efforts in Maine to reduce carbon emissions (“Carbon-neutral by 2045? How it can happen in Maine”) failed to note the greatest cost of the effort – the loss of individual freedom.

Carbon extremists want to control what we drive, how we heat and cool our homes, what our natural environment should look like (windmills), and they will not stop there. Soon they will want to mandate where and how we should travel, where we can live and an ever-expanding list of other controls on our daily lives, all in a quixotic attempt to control the climate of an entire planet.

The supporters of the movement have been indoctrinated to think it is about the climate. Their leaders know it is about the power – over our lives.

Ralph Dean

Freeport

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: