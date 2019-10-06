PORTLAND — The Maine Academy of Modern Music is now accepting nominations for its annual Maine Music Educator Award.

Nominations are due by Sept. 30. Go online to maineacademyofmodernmusic.org to nominate a music teacher or for more information on this award program.

“The winner will best exemplify MAMM’s mission and values of providing Maine youth with the discipline, freedom, and guidance to appreciate the thrill of making contemporary music and instilling in them the power of self-expression,” the academy said in a news release.

The winner will “also demonstrate a commitment of going above and beyond to create opportunities for Maine youth to develop their creative expression while building important life skills,” the release said.

The 2018 Maine Music Educator Award went to Allen Thomas, choir director at Bonny Eagle High School and chairman of the District One Maine Music Educators Association.

