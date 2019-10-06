TRACK AND FIELD

Nia Ali of the United States won the women’s 100-meter hurdles for the United States – the Olympic silver medalist’s first time on the podium at the world championships in Doha, Qatar.

Ali took the lead early and held on to win in 12.34 seconds. Kendra Harrison, a fellow American, chased down the 2015 champion, Danielle Williams of Jamaica, for the silver in 12.46, one-hundredth of a second faster than Williams.

“I’m so ecstatic right now,” Ali said. “I’m truly at a loss for words.”

• Timothy Cheruiyot of Kenya won the 1,500-meter gold after a daring breakaway from the pack.

BASKETBALL

NBA: Jayson Tatum scored 20 points and Kemba Walker, making his Celtics debut, added 12 as Boston opened its preseason with a 107-106 victory against the visiting Charlotte Hornets.

Boston won despite hitting just 10 of 35 3-pointers and being outrebounded, 48-41.

WNBA: Elena Delle Donne put forth a gutsy effort, playing through a back injury, and Washington beat Connecticut 94-81 at Uncasville, Connecticut, to move within a victory of winning the franchise’s first title.

RUGBY

WORLD CUP: France defeated Tonga 23-21 at Kumamoto City, Japan, to join England in the quarterfinals and maintain its record of always reaching the knockout round.

England and France have three wins each and will play to decide top spot in Pool C next Saturday.

TENNIS

CHINA OPEN: A surging Naomi Osaka won her second consecutive final with a three-set victory over top-seeded Ashleigh Barty at Beijing.

Osaka bounced back from a set down to cruise through the final sets, defeating the Australian top seed, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

• In the men’s final, top-seeded Dominic Thiem beat Stefanos Tsitsipas, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.

SOCCER

MLS: Josef Martinez and Julian Gressel scored second-half goals, and Atlanta United beat the visiting New England Revolution 3-1 in a playoff preview.

Defending champion Atlanta (18-12-4) finished second in the Eastern Conference to set a first-round game against New England. The Revolution (11-11-12) finished seventh, clinching their first playoff berth in four years with a victory over New York City FC a week ago.

PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester City lost more ground to league-leading Liverpool with a 2-0 home defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers that leaves the defending champion eight points behind.

GOLF

PGA: Kevin Na lost a three-shot lead on the back nine, saved his chances with a clutch par putt on the 17th hole and won the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in a playoff when Patrick Cantlay three-putted the second extra hole at Las Vegas.

It was a wild finish made possible mainly by Na’s mistakes. He chopped his way to a triple bogey on the 10th hole and hit into the water on the par-5 16th for a bogey. He closed with a 1-under 70.

LPGA: Cheyenne Knight won her first Tour title, closing with a 5-under 67 for a two-shot victory at the Volunteers of America Classic at The Colony, Texas.

EUROPEAN: Jon Rahm won the Spanish Open at Madrid for a second consecutive year, beating Seve Ballesteros’ record for the fastest Spaniard to reach five Tour wins.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: Ohio State and Georgia are tied at No. 3 in The Associated Press poll, and Florida surged to No. 7 after beating Auburn.

No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Clemson held their spots after a week off for both. The Crimson Tide received 32 first-place votes and 1,503 points, and the Tigers had 15 first-place votes and 1,433 points. Georgia got three first-place votes and 1,393 points. Ohio State, which was fourth last week, received 10 first-place votes and 1,393 points.

– From news service reports

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous