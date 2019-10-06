PORTLAND — The University of Southern Maine has been accepted into the University of the Arctic following a presentation by University of Southern Maine President Glenn Cummings Sept. 18 at Stockholm University in Sweden.

The University of the Arctic is a network of universities, colleges, research institutes and other organizations concerned with education and research in and about the North. Membership to the University of the Arctic offers students and researchers greater opportunities for exchanges and collaborations.

“Over the past four years, the University of Southern Maine has played a leading state and national role in establishing North Atlantic partnerships and initiatives with universities and organizations here and overseas,” Cummings said.

In 2018, USM formed the Maine North Atlantic Institute to forge greater connections between Maine and countries throughout the North Atlantic. Last month, the National Science Foundation awarded a $60,607 grant to the Maine North Atlantic Institute to study the northern New England coastline and its resilience to climate change.

