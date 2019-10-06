PATRIOTS THIS WEEK

Patriots (4-0) at Washington (0-4),

1 p.m. Sunday

Spread: Patriots by 15

Outlook: Could the QB room in Washington be any worse? Case Keenum is awful and has a foot injury. Rookie Dwayne Haskins is awful and not ready. Colt McCoy is awful and coming back from an injury. Who will start vs. Patriots? Like it matters!? Pats are beyond great on defense and Tom Brady is due for a big rebound from rare off game.

Television: CBS

Prediction: Patriots 41-6

GAME OF THE WEEK

Packers (3-1) at Cowboys (3-1),

4:25 p.m. Sunday

Spread: Cowboys by 31/2.

Outlook: The Pack has won seven of past eight in series. Cowboys missing injured left tackle Tyron Smith. Reasons to like Dallas: Everything else! Dallas is a team primed for a big bounce back at home. Dallas has won seven in a row at home and GB only two of its past 11 on road. Pack tempts with that dangling half-point on the bet-line. But too many flashing arrows are pointing at Dallas.

Prediction: Cowboys 24-17.

UPSET OF THE WEEK

Ravens (2-2) at Steelers (1-3),

1 p.m. Sunday

Spread: Ravens by 31/2

Outlook: Ravens defense was unmasked in spanking by Browns last week. Baltimore will be fired up, but Pittsburgh is on a 15-1-1 roll in the division. I will say this pick feels much better with the shaky assumption that questionable Juju Smith-Schuster and James Conner both will play.

Prediction: Steelers 23-21.

OTHER GAMES

• @Bengals (0-4, -3) over Cardinals (0-3-1), 21-17: A game only a participating player’s family would watch. Maybe not even then. Together these teams have not won in 14 consecutive games. Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton has no running game and now no John Ross in addition to no A.J. Green. If the opponent were not this lousy, I’d sniff an upset. As is, a nerve-wracking, fingers-crossed venue call.

• @Titans (2-2, -3) over Bills (3-1), 19-17: Buffalo won’t travel with the same intensity it showed Patriots in last week’s 16-10 loss, and QB Josh Allen’s iffy status (concussion) makes Buffs a dicey gamble here. Titans protect the ball (one turnover all season), and should get by at home.

• Bears (3-1, -5) over @Raiders (2-2), 20-16: Cheerio! NFL’s obsession with London games continues as this one goes off at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. QB Mitchell Trubisky is very doutbful for Chitown so Chase Daniel preps for his fifth career start in 10 seasons. Like Bears, anyway – that defense, oh my! – although like Oakies with points in a game whose paucity of TDs should remind Brits of soccer.

• @Saints (3-1, -3) over Buccaneers (2-2), 31-23: After upsetting Cowboys last week N’Awlins surely cannot afford a letdown vs. a division rival that just stuck 55 points on the Rams.

• Vikings (2-2, -51/2) over @Giants (2-2), 30-13: Game reps the proliferation of 2-2 teams. New NFL motto: “We’re Average!” Daniel Jones is 2-0 as Giants QB because of one opponent’s missed chip-shot field goal and another opponent being dismal Washington. Vikings present a sharp step up in challenge.

• @Eagles (2-2, -131/2) over Jets (0-3), 27-10: Jets, off a bye week, won’t have QB Sam Darnold back from mono, so it’ll be Luke Falk again. Philly’s Achilles is pass-D, but can Jets take advantage? Lot of points to give, but Birds lead all-time series 10-0 and I’m feeling a blowout.

• @Panthers (2-2, -31/2) over Jaguars (2-2), 27-24: Who would have thought a month ago that Kyle Allen vs. Gardner Minshew would be such an intriguing matchup? Allen is only second QB in Super Bowl era to be 3-0 with zero picks in first three career starts (dating to last year). Minshew’s 106.9 rating is highest in SB era by rookie in first four games.

• @Texans (2-2, -5) over Falcons (1-3), 23-13: Atlanta is 8-13 since closing the 2017 season. Time to stop thinking of Falcons as anything special. QB Matt Ryan will get his numbers, but his miserably inconsistent team finds ways to lose.

• @Chargers (-61/2) over Broncos (0-4), 31-16: Denver has won six of past eight at Bolts, but that seems like a trend you would be best to set aside. Broncos’ once highly regarded defense has really sagged, and now loses Bradley Chubb for the year. RB Melvin Gordon’s season debut is likely for LAC.

• @Chiefs (4-0, -11) over Colts (2-2), 35-21: Sunday night shootout awaits. K.C. has 25-plus points in 25 consecutive games, an NFL record. But Chiefs aren’t nearly as good stopping you, and Indy will have scoring chances – especially if questionable T.Y. Hilton (likelier) and Marlon Mack both play.

• @49ers (3-0, -31/2) over Browns (2-2), 24-20: The Niners, off a bye week, have a defensive front that will bother Cleveland’s O-line and Baker Mayfield (who also might be missing WR Jarvis Landry to a concussion). Also see Frans able to run the ball on Earthtones. Cleveland impressed in slapping around Baltimore last week but won’t repeat the effort Monday stage.

Last week: 9-6 overall, 8-7 vs. spread.

Season: 40-22-1, 32-30-1

– Greg Cote, Miami Herald

