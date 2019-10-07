PORTLAND — Biennial Terrain, an exhibition of site-specific art made for front yards, balconies, windows and porches, comes to the city this fall.

“The intent is to repurpose private spaces into public spaces in order to foster dialogue between neighbors, and provide opportunities for artists and viewers alike to experience new perspectives,” said Brendan Shea, who organized the Portland event along with Meg Hahn and Bailey Romaine.

2019 Portland Biennial Terrain

Art can be seen at:

525 Danforth St., Portland
6 Cushman St., Portland
107 Bradley St., Portland
106 Mussey St., South Portland
28 Waterville St., Portland
102 Wellington Road, Portland
149 Brackett St., Portland
52 Bowdoin St., Portland
108 Winter St., Portland
95 Madeline St., Portland
102 East Valentine St., Westbrook
19 Maple St., South Portland
46 Morning St., Portland
619 Congress St., Portland

Through Sunday, Nov. 17, pieces from 18 artists from across New England will be showcased at 14 sites across Portland, South Portland and Westbrook.

Portland is one of 30 communities across the United States and the world to participate in Biennial Terrain, which was started in 2011 by Sabina Ott, an artist, educator and curator from Oak Park, Illinois.

