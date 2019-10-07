PORTLAND — Biennial Terrain, an exhibition of site-specific art made for front yards, balconies, windows and porches, comes to the city this fall.

“The intent is to repurpose private spaces into public spaces in order to foster dialogue between neighbors, and provide opportunities for artists and viewers alike to experience new perspectives,” said Brendan Shea, who organized the Portland event along with Meg Hahn and Bailey Romaine.

2019 Portland Biennial Terrain Art can be seen at: 525 Danforth St., Portland

6 Cushman St., Portland

107 Bradley St., Portland

106 Mussey St., South Portland

28 Waterville St., Portland

102 Wellington Road, Portland

149 Brackett St., Portland

52 Bowdoin St., Portland

108 Winter St., Portland

95 Madeline St., Portland

102 East Valentine St., Westbrook

19 Maple St., South Portland

46 Morning St., Portland

619 Congress St., Portland

Through Sunday, Nov. 17, pieces from 18 artists from across New England will be showcased at 14 sites across Portland, South Portland and Westbrook.

Portland is one of 30 communities across the United States and the world to participate in Biennial Terrain, which was started in 2011 by Sabina Ott, an artist, educator and curator from Oak Park, Illinois.

