PORTLAND — Biennial Terrain, an exhibition of site-specific art made for front yards, balconies, windows and porches, comes to the city this fall.
“The intent is to repurpose private spaces into public spaces in order to foster dialogue between neighbors, and provide opportunities for artists and viewers alike to experience new perspectives,” said Brendan Shea, who organized the Portland event along with Meg Hahn and Bailey Romaine.
Through Sunday, Nov. 17, pieces from 18 artists from across New England will be showcased at 14 sites across Portland, South Portland and Westbrook.
Portland is one of 30 communities across the United States and the world to participate in Biennial Terrain, which was started in 2011 by Sabina Ott, an artist, educator and curator from Oak Park, Illinois.
