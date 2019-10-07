About 50 Cape Elizabeth High School students walked out of classes on Monday morning to protest the suspension of three girls who had posted notes accusing an unnamed person of sexual assault.

One student held a sign that said “Believe survivors, not perpetrators.” Another sign said, “Advocating for survivors is not a crime.”

Aela Mansmann, 15, a Cape Elizabeth High School sophomore, is appealing her three-day out-of-school suspension for what the school administration determined was bullying, for posting the notes. Two other girls who attend the high school were also suspended for posting the notes, students said.

“I’m ashamed of my school for punishing us, rather than the accused,” Mansmann said. Mansmann didn’t attend school on Monday, but said she plans to go on Tuesday while her appeal is pending.

Mansmann’s mother, Shael Norris, said she has contacted the American Civil Liberties Union because Aela’s rights of free speech have been violated, but she has not yet heard back from the ACLU.

Christena Gikas, a Cape Elizabeth High School senior, said that she’s “shocked” Aela and two others are being punished.

“I still don’t get why they are being punished. It was not bullying,” Gikas said. “We as citizens are guaranteed our rights of free speech.”

Gikas said she doesn’t believe any students who participated in the 30-minute protest – held outside the high school – would be punished.

Mansmann’s note, posted Sept. 16 in a high school restroom, said, “There’s a rapist in our school and you know who it is.”

Mansmann said she was trying to draw attention to sexual assault incidents that had occurred over the past year, and some students felt like they were being ignored by school officials.

She said that during a meeting with school officials, including Donna Wolfrom, Cape Elizabeth superintendent, about a week before she was suspended on Friday, school officials pressured her to reveal the names of students who had approached her about being sexually assaulted.

Mansmann said she refused, because it was not her place to reveal the identities of students who had told her of the incidents in confidence. Mansmann said she believes ever since then she’s been labeled by school officials as uncooperative.

“They all got pretty angry, and I was in a pretty tricky situation,” Mansmann said. “These people have put their trust in me, and I should be honoring that trust.”

Donna Wolfrom, Cape Elizabeth superintendent, did not immediately respond to an interview request from the Press Herald. According to a copy of Aela’s suspension letter, the “writing or posting notes on our school bathrooms did in fact constitute an act of bullying within our policy.”

Students said they would present school officials with a list of demands, including to expunge the records of all who have been suspended for posting the notes, mandated education for staff on sexual assault complaints, improved ways students can report an assault, improved curriculum surrounding consent, and an alternative grievance procedure that circumvents the superintendent and school board president.

Norris, Mansmann’s mother, said school officials had previously told her daughter she would not be punished for leaving the notes.

Marcus Wagner, 15, and a Cape Elizabeth sophomore, said leaving the notes was “not bullying” and that students caught for fighting or repeatedly skipping classes were given far milder punishments than Mansmann received.

“I don’t think it’s at all fair what they did to her,” Wagner said.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: