CONCORD, N.H. — Gas prices are continuing to fall in northern New England.

The latest GasBuddy price reports show New Hampshire’s prices dropped 2.2 cents per gallon in the last week, to $2.45. Vermont’s went down 1.4 cents, to $2.62 per gallon. Maine’s price also fell slightly, to $2.52 per gallon.

The national average is $2.65 per gallon. That’s up 9.6 cents from a month ago, and 25.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Related Stories
Latest Articles