9/30 at 2:13 a.m. Obaidullah Gul Mohammad, 49, of Portland, was arrested on Dorothy Street by Officer Samuel Coyne on a charge of suspended registration.

9/30 at 6:08 p.m. Abdifitah A. Abdualhi, 25, of South Portland, was arrested on Cove Street by Officer Cody Forbes on charges of operating after suspension and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

9/30 at 6:08 p.m. Zakaria Ibrahim, 19, of Portland, was arrested on Cove Street by Officer Cody Forbes on a charge of illegal attachment of plates.

9/30 at 7:17 p.m. Sherene M. Guiliani, 31, of Limington, was arrested on State Street by Officer Justin Fritz on a charge of assault.

9/30 at 7:34 p.m. Dale A. Eldridge, 46 of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Jonathan Whiteman on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violation of conditional release.

9/30 at 9:28 p.m. Marc Steven Gattullo, 30, address unlisted, was arrested on Riverside Street by Officer Christopher Kelley on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drug and violation of conditional release.

9/30 at 10:52 p.m. Brandon Sweeney, 36, of Saco, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer Zacharey Theriault on a charge of operating under the influence.

9/30 at 11:26 p.m. Adam Jordan Sirpis, 37, of Portland, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer Patrick Landrigan on a charge of criminal trespass.

10/1 at 2:05 a.m. Isabella M. Sawyer, 19, of Gorham, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer Joseph Jaynes on a charge of driving to endanger.

10/1 at 11:26 a.m. Peter Dan McGowen, 55, of Portland, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer James Keddy on charges of public drinking and violation of conditional release/

10/1 at 6:34 p.m. Kenneth Kozlowskim 30, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer David Moore on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

10/1 at 7:09 p.m. James O’Sullivan, 44, of South Portland, was arrested on Park Avenue by officer Henry Johnson on charges of illegal attachment of plates.

10/1 at 7:54 p.m. Travis J. Madore, 28, of Standish, was arrested on Interstate 295 by Officer Jeffrey Calloway on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

10/2 at 12:14 a.m. Shawn P. Simpson, 55, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Curran Huff on charges of assault, violation of protection order and an outstanding warrant.

10/2 at 12:11 p.m. Tammie Rae Decesaro, 59, address unlisted, was arrested on St. John Street by Officer Thien Duong on a charge of criminal mischief.

10/2 at 2:26 p.m. Timothy Stevens, 58, of Portland, was arrested on Marginal Way by Officer Eric Johnson on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

10/2 at 3:13 p.m. Barry Carollo, 43, of Portland, was arrested on Clark Street by Officer Marjory Clavet on a charge of operating under the influence.

10/2 at 11:05 p.m. Andrew J. Alfreds, 19, of Portland, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer Adam Pelletier on a charge of criminal trespass.

10/3 at 12:04 a.m. Tyrie D. Williams, 40, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Joshua McDonald on an outstanding warrant.

10/3 at 1:19 p.m. Deann Higgins, 29, address unlisted, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer Christoher Coyne on an outstanding warrant.

10/3 at 1:51 p.m. Todd E. Burke, 59, address unlisted, was arrested on Neal Street by Officer Christopher Coyne on a charge of public drinking.

10/3 at 7:20 p.m. Clarence Pearson, 56, address unlisted, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Christopher Coyne on a charge of assault.

10/4 at 1:53 a.m. Brice Theirry Cishahayo, 33, address unlisted, was arrested on India Street by Officer Mark Mitchell on a charge of violation of conditional release.

10/4 at 3:48 a.m. Joshua J. Woodbury, 41, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Zachery Grass on charges of assault, violation of conditional release and violation of protection order.

10/4 at 9:35 a.m. Dale A. Eldridge, 46 of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Jessica Brown on an outstanding warrant.

10/4 at 11:14 a.m. Nelson Oloya Francis, 19, of Portland, was arrested on Springbrook Way by Officer James Keddy on a charge of assault.

10/4 at 1:36 p.m. Eric R. Kinney, 60, of Yarmouth, was arrested on Riverside Street by Officer Matthew Eide on a charge of operating after suspension.

10/4 at 9:42 p.m. John Otti, 48, of Portland, was arrested on Elm Street by Officer Kyle Forbes on a charge of assault.

10/5 at 2:39 a.m. Christopher James Smith, 30, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was arrested on Commercial Street by Officer Patrick Landrigan on a charge of assault.

10/5 at 12:22 p.m. Matthew T. McGovern, 40, of Portland, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer Matthew Eide on charges of criminal threatening and violation of conditional release.

10/5 at 11:25 p.m. Joseph S. Bowie, 31, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Samuel Coyne on charges of criminal mischief and criminal trespass.

10/5 at 5:44 p.m. Randall S. Graffam, 54, of Portland, was arrested on Godfrey Street by Officer Christopher Kelley on two outstanding warrants.

10/6 at 12:07 a.m. Raymond Fields, 48, of Portland, was arrested on Pearl Street by Officer Jonathan Whiteman on charges of burglary of a motor vehicle and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

10/6 at 1:35 a.m. Chad Donald Souchek, 36, of Gray, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer Zachery Grass on a charge of operating under the influence.

10/6 at 1:56 a.m. Claude Muhinda Rwakagwa, 49, of Biddeford, was arrested on Interstate 295 by Officer Ian Leitch on charges of operating after suspension and operating under the influence.

10/6 at 8:59 a.m. Jordan Sousa, 30, of Portland, was arrested on George Street by Officer Darrel Gibson on charges of assault and criminal restraint.

10/6 at 9:57 p.m. Geoffrey Paulus, 66, address unlisted, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Cody Forbes on a charge of public drinking.

