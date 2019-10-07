PORTLAND — Portland Downtown and the city are seeking the next “perfect tree” to grace Monument Square. The tree will be illuminated on Friday, Nov. 29, officially kicking off the holiday season downtown.

Last year’s tree was donated by the South Portland Fire Department. An ideal tree would be located in the greater Portland area (Portland, South Portland, Cape Elizabeth, Scarborough, Gorham, Westbrook, Falmouth, Cumberland or Yarmouth), be evergreen, spruce, or fir; be between 45 and 60 feet tall and be easy to access.

The tree will be removed and transported from the owner’s property at no cost. If you have a tree that fits the description, visit portlandmaine.com/tree/. Trees should be submitted as soon as possible and no later than Nov. 1.

