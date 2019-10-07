BOX LACROSSE

The Maine Northmen capped their inaugural season by winning the Interstate Box Lacrosse Association national championship Sunday night in Huntington Beach, California.

The Northmen, a semipro team that plays out of Biddeford Ice Arena, swept through a championship weekend that included seven other regional champions. The Northmen (12-0) won Saturday in pool play against teams from California and Colorado, then earned the top seed with an 18-2 victory over the Ralston Regals of Nebraska.

That 16-goal differential sent Maine into the final against the No. 2 Louisville (Kentucky) Canards, who ousted the No. 3 Minnesota Wheat Kings in overtime in the semifinals. The Northmen defeated Louisville, 17-14.

The Northmen finished with a 12-0 record that included a New England title over the defending national champion Cambridge (Massachusetts) Nor’easters.

COLLEGE

FOOTBALL: The University of Maine discovered a way to rise in the national FCS rankings: Don’t play.

The Black Bears (2-3), who were idle last weekend, advanced two spots in each poll – from 22nd to 20th in the coaches’ poll and 20th to 18th in the STATS poll. Maine will be home at noon Saturday against Richmond.

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Bob Larranaga, a former St. John’s player and the older brother of University of Miami Coach Jim Larranaga, died at age 78.

GOLF

LIVE STREAMING: In a first for the sport, and most likely the first step toward video access to every player at every tournament, The Players Championship in March will offer live streaming of all 144 players in the field.

Coverage will be available to “PGA Tour Live” subscribers on NBC Sports Gold or Amazon’s Prime Video channels.

TENNIS

SHANGHAI MASTERS: Andy Murray continued to make progress in his comeback from injury by winning his first-round match.

Murray, a former No. 1, defeated Juan Ignacio Londero 2-6, 6-2, 6-3 for his fifth tour-level victory since undergoing right hip surgery in January.

BASKETBALL

NBA: Kyle Lowry and the Toronto Raptors agreed on a $31 million, one-year extension that could keep him with the team through the 2020-21 season.

• The Detroit Pistons’ owner, Tom Gores, said keeping Andre Drummond, a potential free agent, on the team is a top priority, and the franchise needs to take another step forward after making the playoffs a season ago.

SOCCER

U.S. WOMEN: U.S. Soccer was misleading when it asserted some players for the national team made more money than their male counterparts, the women’s team players said in court documents.

The players said in the documents that the men’s pay would have been far greater if they had the same success on the field as the women.

U.S. MEN: Defender Walker Zimmerman will miss the Nations League games against Cuba and Canada after getting hurt. The Americans play Cuba on Friday at Washington, then meet Canada four days later. They host Canada on Nov. 15 at Orlando, Florida, and play Cuba four days after at George Town, Cayman Islands.

BOXING

EX-CHAMP AILING: Jeff Fenech, a former champion from Australia, will undergo surgery in Bangkok to repair an infected heart valve.

Fenech won world titles in the bantamweight, junior featherweight and featherweight divisions. He retired in 1996.

– Staff and news reports

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »