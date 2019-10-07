For its first Pops concerts of the new season, the Portland Symphony Orchestra returns to the well-trodden path of the Beatles, as it presents “Revolution: The Music of The Beatles. A Symphonic Experience” under the baton of guest conductor William Waldrop.

Concerts are Saturday and Sunday at Merrill Auditorium, and will include more than 25 of the Beatles’ hits with songs from “Abbey Road,” “Hard Day’s Night,” “Magical Mystery Tour” and others.

The Beatles were four. This group is six, plus the orchestra musicians: Colin Smith, lead vocals, Greg Mayo, guitar and vocals, Zach Jones, drums and vocals, Andy Robinson, keyboards, Brian Killeen, bass, and Caleb Hawley, vocals.

Concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13. Tickets range from $25 to $86, and some of the money generated by ticket sales will be donated to the Penny Lane Development Trust, in the Beatles’ original base of Liverpool. The trust caters to locals and tourists, with Beatles-inspired installations including a “Penny Lane Wonderwall,” the “Octopus Garden,” and “Penny Lane Gate.”

