‘Omniphobia’

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. 2 p.m. Sunday. Portland Ballet Studio Theater, 517 Forest Ave., Portland, $21. snowlionrep.org

Snowlion Repertory Company invites you to the premiere of its first multimedia production. “Omniphobia” is an unraveling of fear in contemporary society that will take you on a wild, mirthful ride. The show features video monitors with live images, place-setting stills and thought-provoking quotes from wise minds. The musical score spans decades and the cast will recreate realistic scenes based on current events along with ones that veer off into the abstract. Buckle up!

‘Noises Off’

7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, through Oct. 27. (Note: No Sunday show on Sunday, Oct. 13). City Theater, 205 Main St., Biddeford, $20. citytheater.org

City Theater in Biddeford is launching its 2019-2020 season on a hugely humorous note with “Noises Off.” Considered one of the funniest farces, the show takes you through what happens when a hopeless troupe of actors thinks it can make a terrible comedy work. “Noises Off” is a classic play-within-a-play backstage show that somehow manages to mention “sardines” 228 times. Have fun!

Victorian Murder & Mayhem

5:30 and 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Victoria Mansion, 109 Danforth St., Portland, $20. victoriamansion.org

Victoria Mansion’s “Murder & Mayhem” is one part dance performance, one part book reading and signing, one part secret tour and all parts entertaining. You’ll see dancers from Portland Ballet perform scenes from “Tales from Poe,” hear a reading from author Edith Maxwell (“Turning the Tide,” “Delivery the Truth”) and you’ll also be granted access to some of the mansion’s rarely seen spaces. Spooktacular!

Relationship Alive- Live!

8 p.m. Saturday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $40 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com

Could your relationship need a bit of TLC? Here’s a unique opportunity to learn about how to have a successful, positive and passionate one. Portland’s Neil Sattin, host of the popular podcast “Relationship Alive!” is bringing the show to the stage with relationship experts John and Julie Gottman. The Gottmans have been researching relationships for more than four decades and will share their cutting-edge wisdom while also fielding audience questions. The evening also includes a musical performance from Sara Hallie Richardson, who will be joined by Megan Jo Wilson and Anna Lombard.

Oyster Fest

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Ri Ra, 72 Commercial St., Portland. rira.com/portland

The world is your oyster! At least it can be during the annual Ri Ra Oyster Fest. Here are a few pearls of wisdom about the event: There will be an oyster shucking competition with several local chefs and you can get three oysters and a pint of Guinness for a special price. Speaking of Guinness, you can also get a personalized souvenir pint glass with your face printed right on it. Also, Ri Ra will be donating $1 of every Guinness sold to the Maine Lobster Dealers Association. Sounds like a real shellebration.

