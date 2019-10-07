Abby Allen, Biddeford field hockey: The junior midfielder scored six goals and had two assists in two games to help the Tigers remain unbeaten. She had three goals and two assists in a 5-1 win over Gorham, then scored three goals in a 5-1 win over South Portland.

Neve Cawley, Cheverus girls’ soccer: A junior goalkeeper, Cawley made four saves as Cheverus remained unbeaten with a 2-0 victory over Bonny Eagle. The shutout was the sixth of the season for Cheverus (9-0).

Maggie Cochran, Cape Elizabeth girls’ soccer: A sophomore forward, Cochran tallied three goals and two assists in victories over Greely (2-0) and Yarmouth (4-1) that vaulted the Capers (8-1) to the top of Class B South Heal point standings.

Zander Haskell, Scarborough boys’ soccer: A freshman, Haskell had consecutive three-goal games for the Red Storm. Haskell had three goals in a 7-0 rout of Massabesic and another hat trick in Saturday’s 5-3 win at Noble.

Sofie Matson, Falmouth girls’ cross country: Matson, the two-time defending Class A state champion, set a meet record of 17 minutes, 35.91 seconds to win the seeded race at the 18th Festival of Champions in Belfast. A junior, Matson bested a field of 207 by more than half a minute to win for the third year in a row. No Maine schoolgirl has ever run faster over the 5K course at Troy Howard Middle School.

Maggie Murray, Yarmouth volleyball: The junior outside hitter came up big in a 3-1 win over Scarborough last Saturday, with 23 kills, nine aces and 15 digs.

Anthony Poole, South Portland football: The Red Riots’ senior quarterback rushed for three touchdowns and threw for a fourth to key his team to a come-from-behind 31-28 win against Gorham. Poole’s 26-yard completion to Tyler Small to set up Frank Tierney’s game-winning 22-yard field goal with two seconds to play.

Will Shaughnessy, Brunswick boys’ cross country: Shaughnessy won the seeded race at the Festival of Champions in Belfast by nine seconds to lead the Dragons to the boys’ team title. A senior, Shaughnessy covered the 5K course in 15:32.86 seconds to best a field of 235..

John Valentine, Marshwood football: In a 56-7 win against Biddeford, the senior two-way starter rushed for 84 yards on seven carries, intercepted a pass, had a pass breakup that led to another interception, recovered a fumble and threw a 43-yard halfback pass for a touchdown.

