Brunswick’s Will Shaughnessy crosses the finish line to win the Festival of Champions on Saturday at Troy A. Howard Middle School in Belfast. Morning Sentinel photo by Michael G. Seamans

Abby Allen, Biddeford field hockey: The junior midfielder scored six goals and had two assists in two games to help the Tigers remain unbeaten. She had three goals and two assists in a 5-1 win over Gorham, then scored three goals in a 5-1 win over South Portland.

Neve Cawley, Cheverus girls’ soccer: A junior goalkeeper, Cawley made four saves as Cheverus remained unbeaten with a 2-0 victory over Bonny Eagle. The shutout was the sixth of the season for Cheverus (9-0).

Maggie Cochran, Cape Elizabeth girls’ soccer: A sophomore forward, Cochran tallied three goals and two assists in victories over Greely (2-0) and Yarmouth (4-1) that vaulted the Capers (8-1) to the top of Class B South Heal point standings.

Zander Haskell, Scarborough boys’ soccer: A freshman, Haskell had consecutive three-goal games for the Red Storm. Haskell had three goals in a 7-0 rout of Massabesic and another hat trick in Saturday’s 5-3 win at Noble.

Sofie Matson, Falmouth girls’ cross country: Matson, the two-time defending Class A state champion, set a meet record of 17 minutes, 35.91 seconds to win the seeded race at the 18th Festival of Champions in Belfast. A junior, Matson bested a field of 207 by more than half a minute to win for the third year in a row. No Maine schoolgirl has ever run faster over the 5K course at Troy Howard Middle School.

Maggie Murray, Yarmouth volleyball: The junior outside hitter came up big in a 3-1 win over Scarborough last Saturday, with 23 kills, nine aces and 15 digs.

Anthony Poole, South Portland football: The Red Riots’ senior quarterback rushed for three touchdowns and threw for a fourth to key his team to a come-from-behind 31-28 win against Gorham. Poole’s 26-yard completion to Tyler Small to set up Frank Tierney’s game-winning 22-yard field goal with two seconds to play.

Will Shaughnessy, Brunswick boys’ cross country: Shaughnessy won the seeded race at the Festival of Champions in Belfast by nine seconds to lead the Dragons to the boys’ team title. A senior, Shaughnessy covered the 5K course in 15:32.86 seconds to best a field of 235..

John Valentine, Marshwood football: In a 56-7 win against Biddeford, the senior two-way starter rushed for 84 yards on seven carries, intercepted a pass, had a pass breakup that led to another interception, recovered a fumble and threw a 43-yard halfback pass for a touchdown.

