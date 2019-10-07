PORTLAND — Nearly 1,000 Mainers came together at Payson Park Sept. 28 to raise money for the Greater Portland Walk to End Alzheimer’s Sept. 28 in the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease.

The event raised more than $178,300, 72% of their goal of $245,500 to fund Alzheimer’s care, support and research programs. Fundraising for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s continues through the end of the calendar year. Additional donations can be made at alz.org/walk.

In Maine, there are more than 28,000 people living with the disease and 69,000 caregivers providing unpaid care. In the United States, more than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, the sixth-leading cause of death and the only disease among the top 10 causes that cannot be cured, prevented or even slowed.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: