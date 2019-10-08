FALMOUTH — The Theatre Company at Falmouth High School will present “Alice in Wonderland” from Friday, Oct. 18 through Sunday, Oct. 20. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and students. Tickets may be purchased online and a limited number will be available at the door. Performances are at 7 p.m. on Friday, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday. See the theatre company’s Facebook page for more information.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: