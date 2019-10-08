Adrienne Bennett, who served as former Gov. Paul LePage’s press secretary, announced her bid to unseat Rep. Jared Golden in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District.

Bennett, a 40-year-old businesswoman and Waldo County native, said she decided to run for office because “right now many politicians and elites are trying to transform our state and country into something we don’t recognize and don’t want.”

“I want to support our workers and small businesses, protect our trade, defend our borders, follow our Constitution, honor our history and flag, and uphold our traditional conservative values,” Bennett said in a prepared statement. “The people of Maine’s Second District helped elect President Trump and want a representative in Congress who enthusiastically supports and promotes his America-First agenda.”

Bennett has spent time in recent months meeting with Republicans across the sprawling rural district, the biggest east of the Mississippi River.

Bennett, who said she experienced poverty growing up in Troy without indoor plumbing, graduated from the University of Maine in Orono and New England School of Communications. She worked in television news before becoming LePage’s spokeswoman.

Bennett is a Realtor who also worked briefly during the final months of the LePage administration as director of policy and legislative affairs for the Maine Department of Labor. Before LePage hired her, she worked in Bangor media, including a long stint as a television reporter at WABI, an experience she said brought her in touch with thousands of people as she told their stories.

Former Maine Sen. Eric Brakey of Auburn has also officially announced his candidacy.

Golden won the seat last year by defeating two-term Republican Bruce Poliquin in the first ranked-choice voting election for federal office in American history.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous