Arrests

10/1 at 1:40 p.m. Bonnie Lubee Bergeron, 61, of Foreside Road, Topsham, was arrested by Officer Charles Tompson on Tibbetts Drive on a charge of theft.

10/2 at 1:03 p.m. John Katula, 44, of South Adams Road, Litchfield, was arrested by Detective Jerod Verrill on Pleasant Street on a charge of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs.

10/2 at 5:58 p.m. Aaron Baker, 19, of Eaglebrook Lane, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Kerry Wolongevicz on Pleasant Street.

10/3 at 2:24 p.m. Timothy McInnis, 49, of Maggie Lane, Portland, was arrested by Officer Beck Kavanaugh on Main Street on a charge of theft.

10/3 at 9:59 p.m. Nathaniel Grasser, 25, of Cross Road, Alna, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on Primrose Lane.

10/5 at 12:45 a.m. Chad O’Connell, 28, of River Road, Topsham, was arrested by Officer Garrett Decker on U.S. Route 1, and charged with criminal speed and operating under the influence.

10/5 at 1:23 a.m. Sydney Cole, 28, of Lisbon Street, Lisbon Falls, was arrested by Officer Patrick Scott at Cushing and Oak streets on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

10/1 at 5:32 p.m. Billie Beasley, 62, of Front Street, Richmond, was issued a summons by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on Tibbetts Drive on a charge of theft.

10/1 at 6:10 p.m. Cody Mauro, 28, of Lewiston Road, Topsham, was issued a summons by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on Mill Street on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

10/3 at 3:57 p.m. Michael Schmidt, 29, listed as a transient, was issued a summons by Officer Nicholas Bedard on Maine Street on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

10/3 at 10:25 p.m. Matthew Snyder, 28, of Thomas Point Road, was issued a summons by Officer Garrett Decker on U.S. Route 1 on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

10/4 at 9:53 a.m. Theresa Rubenstein, 59, of Elm Street, Topsham, was issued a summons by Officer Charles Tompson on Union Street on a charge of criminal trespass.

10/4 at 11:45 a.m. Derek Graves, 29, of Baybridge Road, was issued a summons by Marine Resource Officer Daniel Sylvain on Windemere Road on charges of violating the municipal shellfish ordinance.

10/7 at 12:04 a.m. Brandon Campbell, 31, of Elm Street, Bath, was issued a summons by Officer James Fisher on U.S. Route 1 on charges of violating condition of release and operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Fire calls

10/1 at 9:57 a.m. Alarm on Rocky Hill Road.

10/1 at 6:33 p.m. Alarm on Stone Street.

10/2 at 8:50 a.m. Alarm on Gurnet Road.

10/2 at 9:55 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on River Road.

10/2 at 5:42 p.m. Alarm on Maurice Drive.

10/3 at 8:07 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295.

10/3 at 9:18 a.m. Citizen assist on Kimberly Circle.

10/3 at 2:56 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Federal and Mason streets.

10/3 at 7:34 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Maine and Mill streets.

10/5 at 2:21 a.m. Alarm on Church Road.

10/6 at 11:08 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295.

10/6 at 11:31 a.m. Outdoor fire on Maine Street.

10/6 at 12:57 p.m. Alarm on Thornton Way.

10/6 at 2:13 p.m. Structure fire on Old Bath Road.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 47 calls from Oct. 1-7.

