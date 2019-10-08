Arrests

9/24 at 11:03 a.m. Eugene Weir, 75, of Orchard Road, was arrested by Officer Scott Hendee on Orchard Road on a charge of failure to comply with the Maine Sex Offender Registry.

9/26 at 4:50 a.m. Christopher Abbott, 27, of Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, was arrested by Officer Joseph Burke on Interstate 295 on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

9/24 at 9:12 p.m. Joshua Howarth, 41, of Longwoods Road, was issued a summons by Officer Matthew Merriman on Longwoods Road on a charge of refusal to submit to arrest or detention.

Fire calls

9/25 at 6:47 a.m. Gas leak on Woodside Drive.

9/25 at 4:03 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Blanchard Road.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to 11 calls from Sept. 25-Oct. 1.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: