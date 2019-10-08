Autumn is definitely in the air and the fall sports season is starting to wind down.

One sport, golf, has already given out team titles and while it’s not postseason time, yet, for football, soccer, field hockey, volleyball and cross country, every game, every match, every week and every day takes on more importance.

Here’s a look back and a glimpse ahead:

Golf

The golf state championships were held Saturday at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro.

Mt. Ararat repeated as Class A state champion with a team score of 325. Standout Caleb Manuel led the way with an 18-hole score of 75.

“I’m so proud of these guys,” Manuel said. “They’ve been working since the snow melted last spring. It was a big team win.”

Freshman Parker Bate shot a 78. Also scoring were Eli Schoenberg (85) and Ty Henke (87). Colby Merryman’s round of 93 and Alex Witwicki’s 108 weren’t factored in.

This coming Saturday, the top individual players will convene at Natanis for their opportunity at state glory.

Football

Brunswick’s football team improved to 5-0 and first in the Class B North Crabtree Points standings after a 50-14 home win over Gardiner. The Dragons look to stay undefeated Friday at Falmouth/Greely (3-2).

Morse fell to 1-4 after a 40-10 loss at Fryeburg Academy Saturday. The Shipbuilders (eighth in Class C South) welcome 3-2 Cape Elizabeth Friday.

Mt. Ararat’s eight-man team made it three wins in a row and improved to 4-1 Saturday with a 46-8 home victory over Old Orchard Beach. The Eagles (second in the eight-team large division) welcome 1-4 Gray-New Gloucester Saturday.

Boys’ soccer

Brunswick’s boys’ soccer team was 9-1 and second behind two-time defending Class A North champion Lewiston in the Class A North Heal Points standings at press time following wins over visiting Messalonskee (6-0) and Skowhegan (5-0) and host Mt. Blue (3-2). The Dragons went to Edward Little Tuesday and visit Cony Friday.

Mt. Ararat was 4-4-2 and fifth after a 2-1 home loss to Lewiston and ties at Bangor (2-2) and at home against Cony (1-1). The Eagles welcome Messalonskee Friday and visit Lewiston Tuesday of next week.

Morse fell to 1-8 and 15th in Class B South following last week’s 3-1 loss at Erskine Academy. The Shipbuilders hosted Oceanside Tuesday, go to Lincoln Academy Friday and go to Mt. View Tuesday of next week.

Girls’ soccer

On the girls’ side, Brunswick was 6-2 and second behind two-time defending state champion Camden Hills in Class A North after a 2-0 win at Skowhegan and a 3-0 home victory over Mt. Blue. The Dragons hosted Edward Little Tuesday, went to Messalonskee Wednesday, welcome Cony Friday and travel to Hampden Academy Saturday.

Mt. Ararat was 6-3 and fourth in Class A North after sandwiching wins at Lewiston (4-1) and Skowhegan (4-0) around a 6-0 home loss to Bangor. The Eagles went to Cony Wednesday, visit Messalonskee Friday and host Lewiston Tuesday of next week.

Morse was 3-5-1 and 10th in Class B South following last week’s 3-0 home loss to Erskine Academy. The Shipbuilders went to Oceanside Tuesday, visit Lincoln Academy Friday and welcome Mt. View Tuesday of next week.

Field hockey

Mt. Ararat’s field hockey team was 8-3 and third in Class A following wins at Oxford Hills (1-0) and at home over Belfast (1-0) and a 3-1 home loss to Cony. The Eagles were home with Brewer Tuesday and at Mt. Blue Thursday, then close the regular season Tuesday of next week at Brunswick.

Brunswick was 5-6 and seventh in Class A North following a 3-0 home loss to Oxford Hills and a 3-2 setback at Brewer. The Dragons were home with Morse in a makeup game Wednesday, went to Edward Little Thursday and close at home against Mt. Ararat Tuesday of next week.

Morse was 5-5 and 10th in Class B South (where eight teams make the playoffs) after a 5-0 home loss to Gardiner last week. The Shipbuilders were at Brunswick Wednesday, welcome Belfast Friday, go to Maine Central Institute Saturday and close the year Wednesday of next week at Oceanside.

Volleyball

The Brunswick/Mt. Ararat co-op volleyball team was 1-8 and 11th in Class A after 3-0 losses at Gorham and defending Class A champion Falmouth. The Dragons were home versus Cheverus Tuesday, host South Portland Friday and travel to Sanford Wednesday of next week.

Cross country

Brunswick’s boys won the Maine Cross Country Festival of Champions in Belfast Saturday. Will Shaughnessy led the way by being the top individual (15:32.86). The Dragons girls’ squad was 19th.

Mt. Ararat hosted Morse and seven other teams last weekend. The Eagles boys were first, while the Shipbuilders came in second. In the girls’ meet, Mt. Ararat was first and Morse placed fifth.

Press Herald staff writer Kevin Thomas contributed to this story.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

