FALMOUTH — The annual meeting of the Falmouth Historical Society on Tuesday, Oct. 15 will include a special presentation and updates on programming and volunteerism.

In honor of the state of Maine’s upcoming 200th anniversary, the meeting will feature a talk entitled “Maine Bicentennial: A Marriage Made in Hell Boston” by historical society president David Farnham. He will discuss how Falmouth reluctantly became part of Massachusetts in 1658 and the ensuing dysfunctional relationship that culminated with Maine’s emancipation in 1820.

There will also be an update on society programs and projects, the election of officers, and a conversation about the need to expand the organization’s active members. The 7 p.m. event at Town Hall is free and open to the public; see www.thefhs.org for more information.

“Finding new members willing to take on volunteer roles such as fundraising and event planning are crucial to the sustainability of the organization,” Farnham said. “We hope having an open conversation about our current situation will encourage Falmouth residents to get involved and join us in preserving our community’s history.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: