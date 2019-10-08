Town & Country Federal Credit Union is hosting a free conference on common personal finance issues Oct. 19 from noon to 5 p.m. at the University of Southern Maine’s Abromson Center in Portland.

The fifth annual conference will feature speakers on a variety of topics including talking to elderly parents about financial issues, uncoupling finances in a marital separation or divorce, and psychological factors that can affect financial health, according to a news release.

There is strong evidence that Mainers need better financial education, the credit union said, with research indicating 40 percent of state residents don’t have money on hand to cover a $400 emergency and 78 percent live paycheck to paycheck.

While the conference is free to attend, the credit union encouraged attendees to register at tcfcu.com/community-events/money-conference.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: