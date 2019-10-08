Arrests

10/3 at 10:34 a.m. Jacqueline T. Cleaves, 24, of Sabattus Street, Lewiston, was arrested on Durham Road by Officer Beck Kavanaugh on an outstanding warrant.

10/3 at 2:24 p.m. Timothy J. McInnis, 49, Maggie Lane, Portland, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Beck Kavanaugh on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

10/5 at 10:22 p.m. Kathleen M. Tedesco, 58, of Webster Street, Westbrook, was arrested on Main Street by Sgt. Paul Powers on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

10/5 at 7:31 p.m. Colleen Oliver, 55, of Oak Street, Bath, was issued a summons on Oak Street by Officer Joshua Bernier on a charge of assault.

Fire calls

9/30 at 10:48 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Interstate 295.

9/30 at 6:42 p.m. Accident on Foreside Road.

9/30 at 8:35 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Interstate 295.

10/1 at 3:55 p.m. Accident on Old County Road.

10/2 at 10:37 a.m. Accident on Middle Street.

10/2 at 3:33 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Interstate 295.

10/2 at 5:45 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

10/2 at 6:44 p.m. Accident on Bow Street.

10/3 at 8:07 a.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

10/3 at 10:08 a.m. Accident on Mallett Drive.

10/3 at 2:56 p.m. Accident on Topsham Fair Mall Road.

10/4 at 7:20 a.m. Accident on Merrill Road.

10/4 at 3:50 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

10/4 at 4:48 p.m. Accident on Durham Road.

10/5 at 10:37 a.m. Vandalism on U.S. Route 1.

10/5 at 2:18 p.m. Accident on Mill Street.

10/6 at 11:08 a.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

10/6 at 11:23 a.m. Accident on Justins Way.

10/6 at 12:48 p.m. Accident on Main Street.

10/6 at 12:56 p.m. Accident on Mallett Drive.

10/7 at 6:01 a.m. Accident on Wardtown Road.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 26 calls from Sept. 30 to Oct. 7.

