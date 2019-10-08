Arrests

Amran A. Mahamad, 19, Riverton Drive, Portland, on Aug. 6 on a charge of operating without license –condition/restriction, in Gorham.

Tyler S. Pappalardo, 23, Rosida Drive, Standish, on Aug. 6 on charges of violating condition of release, operating while license suspended or revoked and attaching false plates, on North Street.

Sulo J. Burbank, 23, Acorn Lane, Sebago, on Aug. 8 on a charge of operating under the influence (drugs or combo) – one prior, on Huston Road.

Quinn D. Kapala, 27 Route 1, Scarborough on Aug. 9 on a charge of violating condition of release, on Main Street.

Margaux M. Donell, 31, Irving Street, Portland, on Aug. 11 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol), in Gorham.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: