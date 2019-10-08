I wholeheartedly urge all Westbrook citizens to vote for Mike Foley for mayor of Westbrook.
Mike has devoted his life to Westbrook, beginning in high school as a student representative to the school board, then as at-large city councilor, Finance Committee chair and vice president of the City Council. Over the years I have worked with Mike, I have watched with pride as he has grown into a dedicated, proven, positive leader for Westbrook.
Mike Foley has the experience to lead Westbrook now and the vision for a bright future. Please join me and vote for Mike Foley for mayor.
Brendan Rielly
former Ward 1 city councilor and council president
Westbrook
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Business
Michelle Singletary: Dying without a will is hell for surviving relatives
-
Opinion
Commentary: Facebook just gave up the fight against fake news
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Re-elect hardworking Alicia Giftos to Scarborough school board
-
People on the Move
Maine Community Law Center hires new attorney
-
Editorials
Our View: School resource officers are not just cops