I wholeheartedly urge all Westbrook citizens to vote for Mike Foley for mayor of Westbrook.

Mike has devoted his life to Westbrook, beginning in high school as a student representative to the school board, then as at-large city councilor, Finance Committee chair and vice president of the City Council. Over the years I have worked with Mike, I have watched with pride as he has grown into a dedicated, proven, positive leader for Westbrook.

Mike Foley has the experience to lead Westbrook now and the vision for a bright future. Please join me and vote for Mike Foley for mayor.

Brendan Rielly

former Ward 1 city councilor and council president

Westbrook

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: