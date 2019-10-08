Please join me in supporting Alicia Giftos for Scarborough school board this November.

She worked tirelessly in 2018 to ensure town government is transparent and accountable. She stepped in last fall to run for the one-year position and the work she has done in such a short time on the Board of Education is a strong endorsement for why Alicia should be re-elected.

Alicia is an articulate, determined leader who always has the best interest of our students at the forefront of every decision she makes. The school board has made great strides this past year: hiring an experienced superintendent, asking the tough questions during budget season while still having student needs drive her decisions and advocating to re-institute the Long Range Planning Committee to address enrollment growth.

For this reason, Alicia Giftos has earned the right to serve on the Scarborough Board of Education for the next three years.

Jillian Trapini-Huff

Scarborough

