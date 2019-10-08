A Maine company that supplies equipment for heating, cooling and plumbing contractors has been purchased by Granite Group Wholesalers Inc.

Webber Supply Inc., which has locations in Lewiston, Augusta, South Portland and Bangor, is now operating under the Granite Group umbrella, according to a news release from Granite. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Webber Supply was founded in 1960. The acquisition expands Concord, New Hampshire-based Granite’s locations to 43 throughout New England.

