Durham
Thur. 10/10 6 p.m. Capital Improvement Plan Committee Workshop TBD
Falmouth
Thur. 10/10 6 p.m. Long Range Planning Advisory Committee Meeting TH
Tues. 10/15 4 p.m. Parks and Community Programs Advisory Committee Meeting MMAC
Wed. 10/16 6 p.m. Town Council Workshop TH
Wed. 10/16 7 p.m. Town Council Special Meeting TH
Thur. 10/17 1 p.m. Town Council Workshop TH
Thur. 10/17 7 p.m. Falmouth Harbor Waterfront Committee TH
Freeport
Thur. 10/10 6:30 p.m. Shellfish Commission TH
Tues. 10/15 6:30 p.m. Town Council Meeting TH
Wed. 10/16 6 p.m. Project Review Board TH
North Yarmouth
Thur. 10/10 7 p.m. Friends of Wescustogo TO
Tues. 10/15 7 p.m. Select Board TO
Wed. 10/16 5:30 p.m. North Yarmouth School Fund Committee TO
Thur. 10/17 6:30 p.m. Economic Development & Sustainability TO
Pownal
Tues. 10/15 7 p.m. Select Board MH
Wed. 10/16 7 p.m. Planning Board MH
Yarmouth
Thur. 10/10 7 p.m. Operations Committee CR
Thur. 10/10 7 p.m. School Committee LC
Wed. 10/16 6:30 p.m. Bike and Pedestrian Committee CR
Wed. 10/16 6:30 p.m. Recycling Committee WW
Thur. 10/17 7 p.m. Town Council LC
