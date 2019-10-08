Durham

Thur.  10/10  6 p.m. Capital Improvement Plan Committee Workshop  TBD

Falmouth

Thur.  10/10  6 p.m.  Long Range Planning Advisory Committee Meeting  TH

Tues.  10/15  4 p.m.  Parks and Community Programs Advisory Committee Meeting  MMAC

Wed.  10/16  6 p.m.  Town Council Workshop  TH

Wed. 10/16  7 p.m.  Town Council Special Meeting  TH

Thur.  10/17  1 p.m.  Town Council Workshop  TH

Thur.  10/17  7 p.m.  Falmouth Harbor Waterfront Committee  TH

Freeport

Thur.  10/10  6:30 p.m.  Shellfish Commission  TH

Tues.  10/15  6:30 p.m.  Town Council Meeting  TH

Wed.  10/16  6 p.m.  Project Review Board  TH

North Yarmouth

Thur.  10/10  7 p.m. Friends of Wescustogo  TO

Tues.  10/15  7 p.m.  Select Board  TO

Wed.  10/16  5:30 p.m.  North Yarmouth School Fund Committee  TO

Thur.  10/17  6:30 p.m.  Economic Development & Sustainability  TO

Pownal

Tues.  10/15  7 p.m.  Select Board  MH

Wed.  10/16  7 p.m.  Planning Board  MH

Yarmouth

Thur.  10/10  7 p.m.  Operations Committee  CR

Thur.  10/10  7 p.m.  School Committee  LC

Wed.  10/16  6:30 p.m.  Bike and Pedestrian Committee  CR

Wed.  10/16  6:30 p.m.  Recycling Committee  WW

Thur.  10/17  7 p.m.  Town Council  LC

