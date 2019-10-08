Arrests

No arrests were reported from Sept. 30-Oct. 6.

Summonses

10/3 at 12:28 a.m. Louis Smith, 37, of Village Street, Lisbon, was issued a summons by Officer Mathew Bowers on Main Street on a charge of operating after suspension.

10/4 at 12:40 p.m. Dean Rollins, 58, of Baker Street, Richmond, was issued a summons by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Middlesex Road on a charge of operating without a license.

10/5 at 9:30 a.m. David Ettinger, 30, of Medway, was issued a summons by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Lewiston Road on a charge of failure to inform an officer of having a firearm.

10/5 at 4:05 p.m. John Legrow, 31, of Lewiston Road, was issued a summons by Officer Gabrielle Mathieu on Main Street on a charge of attaching false plates.

Fire calls

9/30 at 6:36 p.m. Fire alarm on Kestrel Drive.

10/1 at 12:28 p.m. Fire alarm on Topsham Fair Mall Road.

10/1 at 3:32 p.m. Fire alarm on Governors Way.

10/2 at 12:57 and 5:16 a.m. Fire alarms on Main Street.

10/2 at 11:14 a.m. Fire alarm on Republic Avenue.

10/3 at 1:33 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Topsham Fair Mall Road.

10/3 at 3:08 p.m. Fire alarm on Governors Way.

10/5 at 6:54 p.m. Fire alarm on Coburn Lane.

10/6 at 12:28 p.m. Medical call on Lincoln Lane.

10/7 at 10:10 a.m. Gas leak on Munroe Lane.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 17 calls from Sept. 30-Oct. 7.

