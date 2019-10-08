SOUTH PORTLAND — Travis Matheson has spent most of the past two seasons playing defense for the Gorham High boys’ soccer team.

Moved to an attacking position, Matheson scored two goals in the first 13 minutes to pace Gorham to a surprisingly lopsided 4-0 Class A South win at South Portland.

Both teams are now 7-2-1.

“I never really get the opportunity to score but I make the most of it,” said Matheson, a senior captain. “We came off a hard loss last week against Westbrook and we came out and played like we can and we performed well.”

Matheson’s first goal came two minutes into the game, his second with 27:14 left in the half.

Before the half was over, Brady King scored on a penalty kick with 15:21 left and Josiah Irish knocked in a one-timer after running onto a crossing ball struck from midfield by center back Grant Nadeau

FALMOUTH 1, THORNTON ACADEMY 0: Gus Ford scored two minutes into the game as the Yachtsmen (9-0-1) blanked the Trojans (4-5-1) at Saco.

Jackson Quinn needed just two saves to hold on for the shutout.

Nick Lea had five saves for the Trojans.

WESTBROOK 3, DEERING 0: Jackson Thayer’s header opened the scoring for the Blue Blazers (5-3-2) with 29 minutes left in the first half as they went on to shut out the Rams (3-5-2) at Westbrook.

Sebri Ahmed and Yahya Altaie added goals as Westbrook pulled away in the second half.

CHOP POINT 3, GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 2: Noah Wilkinson won the game for the Blue Bears (2-5-1) on a penalty kick in overtime against the Lions (0-9) in Woolwich.

Jorge Liorente and Ben Andrus each had a goal for Chop Point.

Madison Gant assisted on Isaac Steward’s goal for Greater Portland Christian, and Christian Patterson converted on a Micah LaSalle feed to tie the game with 17.3 seconds left in regulation.

BRUNSWICK 3, EDWARD LITTLE 1: Lane Foushee scored two goals as the Dragons rolled to a win in Auburn.

Josh Musica rounded out the scoring for the Dragons (10-1). Sam Foye added two assists.

Goalie Mack Sampson made six saves for the Red Eddies (4-6), while goalie Jack McDiarmid had for Brunswick.

POLAND 0, SACOPEE VALLEY 0: The Knights (1-8-2) and Hawks (3-4-4) played to a draw in Hiram.

Both teams had chances to score. Midway through the second half Noah Breton hit the crossbar for the Knights. Sawyer Libby had multiple shots in the box for Sacopee Valley that were blocked by defenders.

Davin Cloutier had eight saves for Poland, while Ryan Meggison had nine for the Hawks.

CAPE ELIZABETH 9, LAKE REGION 0: Jonas Moon had three goals and Dylan Hewitt added two as the Capers (3-6-1) routed the Lakers (2-4-3) at Cape Elizabeth.

The Capers also got goals from Charlie Dall, Archie McEvoy, Nicholas Clifford, and Nate Patterson. Jack Dresser and Gavin Simopolous had assists.

