Arrests
William F. Bedard, 55, of Ross Road in Kennebunk, on Oct. 3 on a warrant, on Main Street.
Nathan Bernard Shannon, 34, of Sewall Street in Portland, on Oct. 5 on a warrant, on Stevens Avenue.
Matthew Michael Beausoleil, 20, of Cumberland Avenue in Portland, on Oct. 6 on two warrants, on Brown Street.
Summonses
Isaac J. Cone, 23, of Guy Street in Houlton, on Oct. 2 on a charge of operating with a suspended license, on Main Street.
