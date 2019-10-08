Arrests

William F. Bedard, 55, of Ross Road in Kennebunk, on Oct. 3 on a warrant, on Main Street.

Nathan Bernard Shannon, 34, of Sewall Street in Portland, on Oct. 5 on a warrant, on Stevens Avenue.

Matthew Michael Beausoleil, 20, of Cumberland Avenue in Portland, on Oct. 6 on two warrants, on Brown Street.

Summonses

Isaac J. Cone, 23, of Guy Street in Houlton, on Oct. 2 on a charge of operating with a suspended license, on Main Street.

