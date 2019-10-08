YARMOUTH — The Yarmouth History Center is hosting a showing of the documentary, “The Human Element,” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17.
The documentary follows environmental photographer James Balog on his quest to highlight Americans on the frontlines of climate change, “inspiring us (all) to re-evaluate our relationship with the natural world,” the Historical Society’s website states. The center is located at 118 East Elm St.; the movie is free and open to the public.
