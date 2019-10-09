The Cape Elizabeth school district has investigated 10 complaints of sexual harassment since 2018, including one case of sexual assault and one of unwanted sexual touching, according to school officials.

The school district is embroiled in a controversy over suspending a high school sophomore for “bullying” after she posted a sticky-note about a “rapist in our school” in a high school bathroom.

It is unclear whether any student at Cape Elizabeth High School has been charged with or adjudicated of a sex crime because details of criminal cases involving juveniles are often confidential.

The eight sexual harassment cases that did not involve unwanted touching or assault were for gestures, photos or verbal harassment. School officials wouldn’t specifically say whether one of the cases was related to the bathroom note.

But the district concluded that five of the 10 cases were “more likely than not” to have occurred, said Cathy Stankard, Cape Elizabeth’s affirmative action officer.

Meanwhile, the American Civil Liberties Union is getting involved, representing sophomore Aela Mansmann, 15, who is at the center of the controversy, during a disciplinary hearing on Wednesday. No decisions were made during the hearing.

Mansmann is a self-described school advocate on behalf of girls who confided to her that they had been sexually assaulted.

Mansmann and several other students said they were dissatisfied with how the school district handled accusations of sexual assault last spring, and their frustrations over what they perceived as school inaction boiled over this September. That prompted Mansmann to post a note in the school bathroom on Sept. 16 that said “there’s a rapist in our school and you know who it is.”

Sex crimes are historically underreported – approximately three out of four sexual assaults are not reported to police, according to federal data – and not every reported Title IX complaint results in criminal charges.

The Cape Elizabeth Police Department has investigated four cases of alleged sex crimes in the last three years, including at least two cases that involved juvenile suspects. That data covers the entire town, so those cases may or may not be related to students at the high school. It also covers both misdemeanor and felony sex crimes, not just gross sexual assault. And it does not include cases in which an alleged victim spoke to a police officer but decided not to file a complaint.

The police chief could not say whether any of those investigations resulted in criminal charges.

Cumberland County District Attorney Jonathan Sahrbeck said he could not disclose any information about cases involving juvenile perpetrators without a court order. But he said he does not want victims to feel discouraged from coming forward with their reports.

“Victims should be able to be heard and feel safe to come forward reporting a crime,” Sahrbeck said.

Mansmann has said that the note was written referring to multiple people, and was not for a specific person. Mansmann couldn’t be reached for comment on Wednesday, but she has spoken at length with the Press Herald previously.

School officials determined that the bathroom note constituted a case of bullying and punished Mansmann with a three-day out-of-school suspension.

Donna Wolfrom, Cape Elizabeth schools superintendent, said that after a student filed a complaint that he was being bullied by the note, the district conducted an “exhaustive” investigation into the accusations and determined that the case “fell under the definition of bullying in our policy.”

“We determined after interviewing a lot of students – we conducted 49 interviews – that there was definitely an intention to target a specific student,” Wolfrom said.

Wolfrom said she could not provide more specifics about the case because of confidentiality protections for students, but said “there is a lot of misinformation” about the bullying case.

Wolfrom said many of the 49 interviews were conducted to investigate the sexual assault allegation in the bathroom note, and not the bullying accusation. Some of the interviews had dual purposes of asking about the alleged sexual assault and the bullying.

Wolfrom said she couldn’t reveal the results of the sexual assault investigation – for confidentiality reasons – but said that school officials can say “with confidence” that Cape Elizabeth High School students are safe. The school’s enrollment last year was 533, according to the Maine Department of Education.

About 40-50 students staged a walkout Monday over the suspensions, with some students holding signs that said “Advocating for survivors is not a crime.”

Two other students – who have not spoken publicly about their cases – also posted notes, and also were suspended, Cape Elizabeth High School students have told the Press Herald.

Stankard, the district’s affirmative action officer, said since she started at Cape Elizabeth in 2016, more of her job involves investigating student complaints of sexual harassment or assault, as awareness has grown since the MeToo movement gained traction.

She said students now feel more empowered to come forward with complaints.

“The landscape has completely changed, and that’s a good thing,” Stankard said. “We are really happy about this, as the culture of silence, which has been so toxic, is shifting.”

Stankard said as soon as a complaint comes in, she investigates it immediately.

“We take these cases very seriously,” she said. “We want people to come forward.”

The district does not tell survivors about punishments that are handed down to those who were accused, because of confidentiality laws regarding school disciplinary actions. If a sexual assault case against a juvenile suspect was prosecuted in the courts, the records would be public if the offense was a felony. Some other crimes, like unlawful sexual touching, are misdemeanors and are confidential.

“The victim is given enough information to feel safe,” Stankard said. She said that victims can be told, for instance, that a student will not be in the same class as them, to keep the two students away from each other as much as possible.

If the incident is serious enough, the school will report the case to the district attorney’s office. Victims who come forward with complaints are encouraged to file a police report.

All cases of reported sexual assault and unwanted touching are referred to the district attorney’s office, Stankard said, while more minor cases may or may not be, depending on what occurred and the age of the students.

“For instance, if two 13-year-olds are exchanging photos, I don’t think anyone would see that as child abuse,” Stankard said.

An ACLU attorney represented Mansmann in the appeal hearing with Wolfrom on Wednesday afternoon. No decisions were made, said Shael Norris, Mansmann’s mother, on whether to overturn her daughter’s three-day out-of-school suspension. Wolfrom has the final say on an appeal, according to school policy.

Rachel Healy, a spokeswoman for the Maine chapter of the ACLU, said the ACLU agreed to represent Mansmann in the appeal hearing, but will conduct a more thorough evaluation to determine whether to take on the case.

“Our interest in this is that we see this as potentially a misuse of the bullying statute,” Healy said. She said the three-day suspension by the school also could be considered punishment for “constitutionally protected free speech” which would be potentially illegal.

Norris said the ACLU made a presentation at Wednesday’s hearing, as did Mansmann, while Wolfrom mostly listened. Norris said at earlier meetings with school officials, including Wolfrom and Cape Elizabeth High School principal Jeff Shredd and others, her daughter was assured that no punishment was forthcoming.

“We were told she would not be punished,” Norris said.

When asked whether school officials gave Mansmann assurances about punishment, Wolfrom said, “there sure is a lot of misinformation out there.”

Norris said she has audio recordings of the meetings, and was turning them over to the school district as part of the appeal process.

The Cape Elizabeth bullying policy has a broad definition of bullying, to include “but is not limited to a pattern of written, oral or electronic expression or a physical act or gesture or any combination thereof” that physically harms a student or that student’s property or “creating an intimidating or hostile educational environment.”

The school has wide latitude to discipline students for bullying, including counseling sessions, detention, in-school suspension or up to 10 days of out-of-school suspension.

When asked why the punishment for Mansmann was on the more severe side, Wolfrom said she couldn’t comment on the severity.

“There’s lots of things taken into consideration,” Wolfrom said. “We try not to suspend students for the most part.”

Wolfrom said on Wednesday that she didn’t know if other students had recently been given three or more days of out-of-school suspension, and if so what the offenses were for.

According to state statistics, Cape Elizabeth School Department gave nine students out-of-school suspensions in the 2017-18 school year, the most recent for which statistics are available. In 2016-17 there were two out-of-school suspensions, and five in the 2015-16 school year.

Christena Gikas, 17, a Cape Elizabeth High School senior, said it seems to her that the district is emphasizing the bullying case more than sexual assault.

Gikas believes the school spent more time and resources investigating Mansmann’s sticky-note incident than the sexual assault Gikas reported to the school in 2018.

“I think it’s ridiculous,” Gikas said. “It seems like they’re portraying victims as villains.”

Gikas said the school found that an assault on Gikas was “more likely than not” to have happened, but the high school did not hand down any punishment, Gikas said. She said she was assaulted in 2017 while she was sleeping.

“They (school officials) talked to my perpetrator, but there were no consequences for him,” Gikas said.

Victims are not informed of school punishments given to the students that harassed or assaulted them, Stankard said.

Gikas said she talked to police, but decided not to file a formal police complaint because she didn’t want to go through the court process.

Cape Elizabeth Police Chief Paul Fenton said his department does not have any ongoing investigations into alleged sexual assaults in Cape Elizabeth.

He also said the police have not opened any new investigation into the claim in the notes about a rapist at the high school because he does not know who the accused person is, and no one has come forward to make a specific report about a related incident to the department.

“How those disclosures come forward, that’s all up to the victim,” Fenton said. “I definitely wouldn’t go out there and force somebody to come in who wasn’t ready.”

Wolfrom and Shedd told the Press Herald last week that they were confident that there is not a student who is a rapist attending Cape Elizabeth High School.

Unlike school officials, Fenton said he could not answer whether there is a rapist at Cape Elizabeth High School. He said he believes the community is safe, but he does not want to discount any victims who have not reported assaults.

“I wouldn’t feel comfortable saying definitely yes or no to that question,” Fenton said.

Asked whether the decision to suspend Mansmann might discourage other students from reporting alleged sexual assaults, the police chief said he could not make assumptions about how victims feel.

“How an individual victim is going to react to this situation or if they are going to react, I can’t deduce that,” Fenton said. “I wouldn’t want to suggest I have that knowledge.”

In June, at the same meeting that the girls first raised their concerns about the high school’s handling of sexual assault allegations, the school board approved an updated policy on harassment, including sexual harassment. A subcommittee is reviewing the procedures for that new policy, and Fenton said he is part of that group.

Fenton said he has not yet seen any major changes that need to be made as part of the subcommittee’s work. But he suggested that a forum to talk generally about sexual assault could help quell the current anxiety and move the community forward.

“I hope that in the end something positive is going to come out of this,” Fenton said. “It’s obviously made a big impact on the community here, so I’m hoping it will get people talking.”

