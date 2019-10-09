Arrests

No arrests were reported for the period Oct. 1-7.

Summonses

10/3 at 4:42 p.m. Paul Adams, 62, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Sawyer Road by Officer Eric Fay on a charge of speeding.

Fire calls

10/3 at 6:23 p.m. Fire alarm on Prout Place.

10/5 at 11:35 a.m. Fire alarm on Scott Dyer Road.

10/6 at 3:30 p.m. Fire alarm on Philip Road.

10/7 at 6:50 p.m. Fire alarm on Mitchell Road.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 12 calls from Oct. 1-7.

