Autumn is definitely in the air and the fall sports season is starting to wind down.

One sport, golf, has already given out team titles and while it’s not postseason time, yet, for football, soccer, field hockey, volleyball and cross country, every game, every match, every week and every day takes on more importance.

Here’s a look back and a glimpse ahead:

Golf

The golf state championships were held Saturday at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro.

Mt. Ararat repeated as Class A state champion with a team score of 325. Scarborough’s score of 336 tied it with Edward Little for sixth place. The Red Storm were paced by Peter Malia, whose 18-hole round of 80 tied him for ninth. John Webber’s 82 tied for 16th. Alden Griffiths (83) tied for 18th and Asa Buteau (91) wound up 47th. T.J. Liponis’ 92 and Cam Chamberlain’s 99 weren’t factored in. .

York won the Class B title with a team score of 342. Cape Elizabeth (366) was fourth. The Capers were led by Shepard Smith, who finished fifth with a round of 85. Aiden Lee (88) was ninth, Finneas Wolf (95) tied for 28th and Samuel Ludington (98) tied for 32nd. Thomas Vilotte’s 103 and Seamus Healy’s 103 weren’t factored in.

This coming Saturday, the top individual players will convene at Natanis for their opportunity at state glory.

Taking part will be Cape Elizabeth’s Lee and Smith, Scarborough’s Griffiths and Malia and South Portland’s Lucas Flaherty

Football

All three local football teams emerged victorious last weekend, with a pair of games coming down to the wire.

Cape Elizabeth, coming off a one-point home win over Fryeburg Academy and a one-point loss at Wells, played another thriller last Friday when it hosted Freeport.

After falling behind early, 6-0, the Capers got a 1-yard touchdown run from Colin Campbell for a short-lived lead. The Falcons then went up, 12-7, after one period and 20-7 at halftime, but Cape Elizabeth saved its best for last. The Capers came out strong to start the second half, riding Campbell, who capped a long drive with a 4-yard run to cut the deficit to six. Then, with just 1:59 remaining, Cape Elizabeth finally retook the lead, as freshman Nick Laughlin’s 3-yard run and sophomore Colin Smith’s extra point did the trick.

Freeport wasn’t finished, returning the ensuing kickoff 63 yards to the Capers’ 12, but a fumbled snap was recovered by Campbell and after Campbell ran for one final first down, Cape Elizabeth managed to hold on for a dramatic 21-20 victory to improve to 3-2 on the season.

“I think we came in a little too confident and obviously came out sluggish, but we showed resilience and pulled it out,” said Campbell, who rushed for 155 yards and two TDs on 30 carries. “The games prior have proved we can pull through in big moments. Unfortunately, last week at Wells we couldn’t, but this week we did.”

“I live for this stuff,” said Cape Elizabeth first-year coach Sean Green. “There’s nothing better than being involved in games like this.”

The Capers (fourth in the Class C South Crabtree Points standings at press time) visit 1-4 Morse Friday. The teams didn’t meet in 2018.

In Class B South, South Portland also improved to 3-2 after a 31-28 come-from-behind win at Gorham. The Red Riots were down, 14-6, after one quarter (quarterback Anthony Poole ran for a score) and 21-13 at halftime (after Poole connected with Connor Dobson on a 35-yard TD pass). That score remained entering the final quarter, where Poole tied it with a 37-yard touchdown run and two-point conversion rush. After the Rams went back on top, Poole tied it again with a 5-yard TD scamper. Then, as time wound down, South Portland drove deep into Gorham territory, as Poole connected with Tyler Small for 26 yards to the 1 before Frank Tierney won it with an 18-yard field goal with 2 seconds left.

The Red Riots (seventh in the Crabtrees) go to 0-5 Portland in the “Battle of the Bridge” Friday night (see pressherald.com/forecaster-sports/ for game story). Last year, South Portland lost, 35-0, at the Bulldogs. The Red Riots lead the all-time series, which dates to 1907, 55-45 (with three ties).

In Class A, Scarborough improved to 4-1 with a 32-8 win at Deering. Red Storm quarterback Chase Cleary ran for a 12-yard score and a 6-0 lead after one quarter and Cleary scored from 21 yards out for a 12-0 halftime advantage. After Cleary scored on a 9-yard run, Jarett Flaker did the same and Scarborough held a 25-0 lead after three periods. The Rams got on the board on a fumble recovery, but Sam Rumelhart put it away with a 29-yard TD pass to Flaker. The Red Storm (fourth in the Crabtrees) have a showdown at 4-1 Sanford Friday. Scarborough beat the host Spartans, 41-13, a year ago.

Boys’ soccer

Scarborough’s boys’ soccer team was 8-0-2 and first in the Class A South Heal Points standings at press time following wins at Noble (5-3) and Kennebunk (4-3). Zander Haskell had three goals and Zach Chaisson and Nick Connolly also scored against the Knights. In the win over the Rams, Haskell had his third consecutive hat trick, while Chaisson also scored, as the Red Storm erased a second half deficit.

“This was one of the bigger wins of the year,” Chaisson said. “We fought through to the end and we wanted it.”

Scarborough hosts Marshwood Friday, has a pivotal showdown at Falmouth Tuesday, then plays host to two-time defending regional champion Gorham Thursday of next week.

South Portland enjoyed a 6-0 victory at Massabesic last Friday, then fell to 7-2-1 and fourth in Class A South after a 4-0 home loss to Gorham Tuesday. In the win, Anthony Perron had two goals and Denilson Mowa, Noah Dreifus, Miquel Anselmo and Jacob Dresser each added one. After going to Kennebunk Friday, the Red Riots travel to Deering Tuesday.

In Class B South, Cape Elizabeth suffered a 3-0 loss at Yarmouth Saturday, then improved to 3-6-1 and 10th after a 9-0 home win over Lake Region Tuesday. In the victory, Jonas Moon had three goals, Dylan Hewitt added a pair and Charlie Dall, Archie McEvoy, Nick Clifford, and Nate Patterson also scored. The Capers welcome York Friday and play at Poland Thursday of next week.

In Class D South, Greater Portland Christian School fell to 0-9 and 15th after a 7-0 loss at Richmond and a 3-2 setback at Chop Point. The Lions host Temple Academy Friday and welcome Pine Tree Academy Tuesday.

Girls’ soccer

On the girls’ side, two-time defending Class A South champion Scarborough gave its longtime coach Mike Farley a landmark win last week (see story). The Red Storm improved to 10-0 and second behind Cheverus in the Heals following Friday’s 3-0 home win over Noble. Ali Mokriski, Caitlin Noiles and Ashley Sabatino all scored. Scarborough was at Marshwood Thursday, then plays at Falmouth Tuesday of next week.

South Portland defeated visiting Massabesic, 4-1, last Friday, then fell to 2-8 and 13th in Class A South (where 12 teams make the playoffs) with a 4-0 setback at Gorham Tuesday. In the win, Hattie Tetzlaff scored twice and Bella Schifano and Annie Von Seggern also had goals. Elise Perron made 10 saves against the Rams. After hosting Kennebunk Thursday, the Red Riots are home against Deering Tuesday of next week.

Defending state champion Cape Elizabeth extended its win streak to eight games and improved to 9-1 and first in Class B South after downing visiting Yarmouth (4-1) and host Lake Region (5-0). Against the Clippers, where the Capers avenged their lone loss this fall, Maggie Cochran scored three times and Caroline Gentile also tickled the twine. In the win over the Lakers, Cochran and Karli Chapin both had two goals and Laura Ryer also scored. Cape Elizabeth was home with Poland Thursday and is at Fryeburg Academy Saturday.

Field hockey

Scarborough’s field hockey team took a 6-3-1 record and the No. 4 ranking in the Class A South Heals into Wednesday’s home game versus Noble. Last week, the Red Storm downed visiting Windham, 2-0, and settled for a scoreless tie at Thornton Academy. In the win, Bella Turner and Carrie Timpson had the goals.

“Every game we know is as important as the next,” said Timpson. “We know if we underestimate a team, they’ll come out flying because they’re playing Scarborough. Everyone is on their game, doing everything they can to beat us.”

“Close games keep the girls on their toes for sure,” Scarborough coach Kerry Mariello said. “We kept stressing that we couldn’t allow them to score and get a glimpse of hope. The defense did a great job.”

The Red Storm went to Gorham Thursday, play at Marshwood Monday and close at home versus South Portland Wednesday of next week.

South Portland fell to 4-8 and 13th in Class A South (where only 11 teams make the playoffs) after a 5-1 home loss to defending state champion Biddeford and a 4-0 loss at Sanford. Lucie Beaulieu had the goal and Maddie Drolet made 23 saves against the Tigers. In the loss to the Spartans, Drolet stopped 21 shots. The Red Riots welcomed Cheverus Thursday and close at Scarborough Wednesday of next week.

In Class B South, Cape Elizabeth was 5-7 and sixth after a 4-0 home loss to Freeport, a 3-2 setback at Wells and an 8-0 win at Traip Academy. Christiana Pinette made 12 saves against the Falcons. After going to Greely Saturday, the Capers close at home versus Gray-New Gloucester Tuesday of next week.

Volleyball

Scarborough’s volleyball team fell from the unbeaten ranks last week, falling at home in four sets to defending Class A champion Falmouth (21-25, 14-25, 25-22, 22-25) and in four sets (17-25, 21-25, 25-23, 19-25) at defending Class B champion Yarmouth. Against the Yachtsmen, Mayne Gwyer had 13 service points and a dozen assists and eight kills and eight blocks from Maddie Strouse.

“We fought back,” Red Storm coach Kim Stoddard said. “We know we can dig deep and keep the ball in when we need to. I’m very happy with the effort on defense in particular. We’re not intimidated by anyone in the state.”

In the loss to the Clippers, Strouse had 15 kills and three ace and Shaelyn Thornton added eight kills and four aces. Monday, Scarborough improved to 8-2 and second in the Class A Heal Points after a straight-set (25-21, 25-8, 25-18) home win over Massabesic. After hosting Biddeford Thursday, the Red Storm visit South Portland Tuesday of next week.

South Portland extended its win streak to four matches and improved to 8-2 and fourth in Class A after 3-0 wins over visiting Deering (25-18, 25-17, 25-10) and host Kennebunk (25-10, 25-12, 25-22). In the win over Deering, Pearl Friedland-Farley had 18 digs and five aces and Maria Degifico added six kills and four aces. Against Kennebunk, Friedland-Farley had six aces. The Red Riots are at Brunswick/Mt. Ararat Friday and host Scarborough Tuesday of next week.

In Class B, Cape Elizabeth improved to 7-3 and third after a 3-0 (25-11, 25-21, 25-19) home win over York Friday. After going to Biddeford Wednesday, the Capers play at Gorham Tuesday of next week.

Cross country

Local teams took part in the Maine Cross Country Festival of Champions in Belfast Saturday.

Scarborough’s boys were fourth. Tristram Coffin was the fastest Red Storm, placing 10th in 16 minutes, 19.73 seconds. Cape Elizabeth finised 11th, as Jack Bassett was fourth individually in 15:50.36. South Portland came in 19th and was led by Nic Borelli (26th, 16:58.22).

In the girls meet, won by Harwood Union High School from Vermont, Scarborough came in fifth and was led by Megan Randall (ninth, 19:06.10). Cape Elizabeth placed seventh. Lila Gaudrault was 10th individually (19:06.43). South Portland finished 52nd. Lily Henriksen (203rd, 23:19.42) was the team’s top finisher.

Cape Elizabeth hosted Freeport, Greely and Wells Thursday, while South Portland hosts Scarborough, Cheverus, Deering and Portland Friday.

