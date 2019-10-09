I am proud to support Tae Chong for Portland City Council in District 3.
In 2014, I founded Gateway Community Services in Portland, which provides behavioral health services and other community support services for children and adults, with a focus on immigrants and refugees. We have served over 1,000 individuals and employ more than 100 people.
Tae Chong has been a consistent mentor and champion for immigrant-led small businesses in the Portland area, like my own. He is a thoughtful, compassionate advocate who believes passionately in building strong communities through his work.
Tae is also committed to Portland’s continued economic growth and has dedicated much of his life’s work to unlocking doors for immigrants and refugees to start their own businesses. This type of advocacy and experience is what we need on the City Council today, and I am proud to support my friend Tae in his campaign.
Abdullahi Ali
Portland
