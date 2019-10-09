FLAGSTAFF TOWNSHIP — Game wardens in Maine say they’re investigating the death of a 57-year-old hunter who died from an unintentional, self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The wardens say Mark Henderson, of Eustis, reported that he had unintentionally shot himself in the leg while bird hunting on Tuesday night. They say he was hunting near the northwest shore of Flagstaff Lake in Franklin County.
A game warden located Henderson, administered aid and loaded him into a truck. The warden service says emergency personnel continued to administer care to Henderson for about 40 minutes before he died from his injuries.
The warden service says the state averages about six hunting incidents per year, and this was the first incident this year. There have been three fatal incidents over the past 10 years.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Want an Anthony Bourdain keepsake? An auction of the chef’s possessions gives you the chance
-
Politics
For 1st time, Joe Biden calls for Trump to be impeached
-
Sponsored
What a Week: Profile of Elizabeth Coté, MD, MPA, Chief Mission Officer and Medical Director of MyHealthMath
-
Sports
Status of Lakers-Nets games in question as China’s rift with NBA widens
-
Nation & World
Trump calls Turkey’s offensive in Syria ‘a bad idea’ as Republican criticism mounts